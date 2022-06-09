Who’ll come home with the Tonys, and who should

The 2021-22 Broadway season has been one of rebirth and resilience in the face of a pandemic that continues to upend the industry in profound ways. Resilience is also among the themes of this year’s crop of Tony contenders, including “Clyde’s,” “Skeleton Crew,” “Six,” “Girl From the North Country” and Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop.” That last show led the pack with 11 nominations and could be one of the big winners at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall.

Also nominated: “Six,” “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Paradise Square,” “Mr. Saturday Night”

The Billy Crystal vehicle “Mr. Saturday Night,” which had a run while in development at Barrington Stage Company last fall, features a lauded turn by the comedy legend, but the show doesn’t have much buzz. Neither does the overstuffed and overwrought “Paradise Square.” The Michael Jackson bio-musical “MJ” has earned kudos for Christopher Wheeldon’s electrifying staging and choreography. But can a show that sidesteps the allegations against its subject garner enough votes to win? The luminous “Girl From the North Country” corrals the songs of Bob Dylan to tell a story of solitary souls inhabiting a boarding house during the Great Depression. This contest, however, is likely a showdown between “Six” and “A Strange Loop.” Toby Marlowe and Lucy Moss’s exhilarating “Six,” whose pre-Broadway tour came to the American Repertory Theater in 2019, flaunts an irreverent, female-empowered spin on the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII. But it’s Michael R. Jackson’s audacious, spectacularly profane, subversive meta-musical “A Strange Loop,” about a queer Black musical theater writer, that truly pushes the boundaries of the form, not to mention giving a jolt to the diversity of perspectives on Broadway.

From left: Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale, and Adrian Lester in "The Lehman Trilogy." Sara Krulwich/The New York Times

Best Play

Will/Should win: “The Lehman Trilogy”

Also nominated: “Clyde’s,” “Hangmen,” “Skeleton Crew,” “The Minutes”

Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew,” seen at the Huntington Theatre Company in 2018, tells the story of squeezed workers at an automotive stamping plant during the Great Recession. Lynn Nottage’s scalding comedy “Clyde’s” unfolds inside a sandwich shop where four formerly incarcerated employees dream big and desperately try to dodge the demands and put-downs of their fire-breathing boss. Tracy Letts’s “The Minutes” transforms from a bureaucratic satire into an excavation of evil as it digs into the dark truths hidden behind the veneer of a city council in the Midwest. Martin McDonagh’s gift for blending the madcap and the macabre is on full display in his dark comedy “Hangmen,” which spins a story, set in 1965, about England’s second most-prolific hangman and the mysterious stranger who visits the pub that he owns. Though it closed last fall, Stefano Massini’s dazzling “The Lehman Trilogy,” adapted by Ben Power, is the frontrunner here. Told on a human scale with three actors shape-shifting into an array of characters, this epic tale of moral decay elucidates 160 years of American capitalism through the heady rise and swift fall of Lehman Brothers.

Best Revival of a Musical

Will/Should win: “Company”

Also nominated: “Caroline, or Change,” “The Music Man”

Meredith Willson’s classic “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is the season’s big box office winner. But this high-spirited yet anodyne revival doesn’t offer fresh insights into the story of con man Harold Hill. Instead, this award shapes up as a face-off between Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s shattering “Caroline, or Change,” loosely based on Kushner’s own childhood and set amid the upheaval of the civil rights-era South, and a sublime new take on Sondheim’s “Company,” reimagined with a female, though still defiantly single, Bobbie. Enlivened by Tesori’s rich, eclectic score, “Caroline” grapples with issues of race, class, and power in its portrait of a lonely, motherless boy and his family’s Black maid, a proud woman exhausted by a lifetime of injustice. With “Company,” not only does Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped revival boast a powerhouse Patti LuPone belting out the survivor’s anthem “The Ladies Who Lunch,” but it reinvigorates the story with fresh resonance and poignancy by turning the main character into a woman facing middle age and the fading possibility of motherhood (though unspoken). Voters can’t go wrong with either choice. But honoring the legendary Sondheim six months after his passing seems apt.

Jesse Williams (center) in the Broadway revival of "Take Me Out," about a gay ballplayer who comes out. Joan Marcus/Polk & Co., via AP

Best Revival of a Play

Will win: “Take Me Out”

Should win: “How I Learned to Drive”

Also nominated: “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” “Trouble in Mind,” “American Buffalo”

More than 65 years after a planned Broadway run of Alice Childress’s backstage drama “Trouble in Mind” was scuttled (when Childress refused to make revisions), the play finally made its searing Broadway debut. But this award is shaping up as a three-way race. There’s growing momentum behind Camille A. Brown’s electrifying revival of Ntozake Shange’s “for colored girls …,” a genre-defying “choreopoem” that feels especially timely as it examines the full spectrum of Black womanhood, from hope and joy to betrayal and sorrow to love and loss. Another long-awaited Broadway debut, Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive,” which premiered in 1997 off-Broadway, returns to the stage with its original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. The drama, inspired by Vogel’s own childhood experience, examines the sexual abuse of an adolescent by her uncle. But it’s Richard Greenberg’s 2002 drama “Take Me Out” that will likely win. The play explores masculinity and sexuality in its story of a superstar baseball player who comes out as gay.

Best actor in a musical nominee Jaquel Spivey (center) in "A Strange Loop." Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP

Best Actor in a Musical

Will/Should win: Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Also nominated: Myles Frost, “MJ”; Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”; Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Jackman, who’s already won two Tonys, has made a welcome return to Broadway as con man Harold Hill, and voters could choose to reward him for his devotion to the industry during a turbulent time. Or they may want to honor the 74-year-old Crystal with a career capstone. But this race is likely between Spivey and Frost. While Frost has earned praise for his captivating performance and spot-on impersonation of Michael Jackson’s moves and mannerisms, will voters reward a show about the polarizing King of Pop? Instead, bank on them anointing Spivey. He gives a wounded, lacerating, and hilariously filthy performance as a gay Black man tormented by an inner chorus of anxiety, doubt, and self-loathing, not to mention the pain and trauma of his past and present.

Sharon D. Clarke, a nominee for best actress in a musical, in “Caroline, Or Change.” Joan Marcus/Polk & Co. via AP

Best Actress in a Musical

Will/Should Win: Sharon D. Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Also nominated: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”; Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”; Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”; Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”

Foster provides wit and charm to the fussy, closed-off Marian the Librarian, but she’s already won two Tonys. The always-affecting Winningham gives a poignant, soulful performance as the dementia-suffering wife of a lonely boarding house owner in “Girl From the North Country,” imbuing heartache and pathos to her elegiac renditions of “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Forever Young.” As a steely bar owner, Kalukango has been bringing audiences to their feet with her exhilarating performance highlighted by the show-stopping anthem “Let It Burn.” She could spring the upset, but this award still seems like Clarke’s to lose. She won an Olivier Award for playing Caroline in London, and she delivers a bone-deep turn as a proud Black woman overcome by grief, rage, and feelings of injustice.

Best Actor in a Play

Will/Should win: David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Also nominated: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”; David Threlfall, “Hangmen”; Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

The three British stars of “The Lehman Trilogy,” who morphed into several generations of characters, could split many of the ballots, though voters could coalesce around Beale, who’s been Tony-nominated before but has never won. Threlfall, who delivers a towering performance as a former executioner, could also be a contender. But look for Morse, a Hamilton, Mass., native who got his start in theater in Boston in the 1970s, to capture his first Tony. Returning to the role that earned him a 1997 Obie award, Morse delivers a tormented turn as a sexual predator who becomes an empathetic confidant to his young niece in order to gain her trust.

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse in “How I Learned to Drive." Both actors are nominated for Tonys. Sara Krulwich/NYT

Best Actress in a Play

Will win: Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”

Should win: LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Also nominated: Deidre O’Connell, “Dana H.”; Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”; Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”

Could the luminous Parker, a screen star who works frequently onstage, really win another Tony (her third) after capturing the award last fall for “The Sound Inside”? Don’t count her out! She’s the consummate chameleon as she transforms from an adult reflecting back on trauma to a shy, self-conscious youngster to a wry, flirtatious teenager. O’Connell is a sentimental favorite among New York theater insiders, but Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H” closed after a short run, so not enough voters may have seen her solo performance as the playwright’s mother, recounting (by lip-syncing to actual tape recordings) how she was held captive for five months by a psychotic client. Meanwhile, LaChanze, a 2006 Tony winner for “The Color Purple,” charts the journey of a veteran actress fed up with the compromises and costs of acquiescing to the theater industry’s racism and bigotry.

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.



