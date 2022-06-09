Federal prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo’s hiring practices

The investigation was spurred by a May 19 report in The New York Times that centered on a whistleblower, Joe Bruno. Bruno, a former Wells Fargo employee, and others said bank managers were interviewing job applicants whom the bank deemed “diverse” — a catchall term for racial minorities, women, and members of other disadvantaged groups — for roles that had already been promised to other people.

The investigation is being conducted by members of a newly created civil rights unit inside the criminal division of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, the people said. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York have opened a criminal investigation into whether Wells Fargo violated federal laws by conducting sham interviews of nonwhite and female job candidates, according to two people with knowledge of the inquiry.

These sham interviews were the result of the bank’s quest to increase diversity — a noble goal that became twisted in practice because, some employees said, it was more about recording the bank’s efforts to hire more minorities than actually hiring them.

The practice was tied to Wells Fargo’s “diverse slate” policy, which stipulated that at least half the candidates interviewed for jobs paying $100,000 or more needed to be “diverse.” The rule was put in place in 2020.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation.

Sham interviews occurred across multiple business lines, including in Wells Fargo’s mortgage servicing, home lending, and retail banking operations. The Times report last month focused on the bank’s wealth management business.

Since then, an additional 10 current and former employees have shared stories about how they were subject to fake interviews, or conducted them, or saw paperwork documenting the practice. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation from Wells Fargo or their current employers.

Bei Ling, Wells Fargo’s head of human resources, said she did not believe the fake interview practice was “a systematic issue.” Employees had not complained about it, she said.

She added that there was no way for the bank to understand the scope of the problem unless employees spoke up. “We can’t act on things that we don’t know,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.