COVID is on the rise in Asia and Europe, Mariupol is a horror show, and some bright spots in the Ukraine story

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:56 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:50 p.m. for 11 hours and 54 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 93 percent full.

Of course, the Ides of March is most famous for being the day of the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 B.C.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, March 15, the 74th day of the year, and the Ides of March. The Ides were one of three fixed points in a Roman calendar month: The Nones was either the 5th or 7th, nine days inclusive before the Ides; the Ides was on the 13th in most months, except it was the 15th in March, May, July, and October; and the Kalends, which was the 1st day of the next month.

Advertisement

The Old Farmer’s Almanac sings the praises of lentils as an almost perfect food: Low in fat and sodium, low-glycemic, gluten-free, a rich source of fiber, protein, folate, potassium, antioxidants, and many essential minerals.

They’re so good, in fact, that the Almanac says they’re good in a wide variety of foods, including ... brownies. But the Almanac doesn’t address how lentils taste with the weed in those brownies, so count me as doubtful.

What’s it like outside? Unseasonably warm; mid- to high 50s. Temps will continue to rise this week and could hit 70 Friday. That’s considered bikini weather in March. There’ll likely be some showers tonight and again on Thursday, which is St. Patrick’s Day, but it doesn’t rain inside a pub! (Unless you count drunken tears.)

Hey, sport: The Celtics embark on a four-game western road trip, starting Wednesday night in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors (10 p.m., ESPN and NBC Sports Boston).

The Bruins are also on the road, in Chicago tonight (8:30 p.m., NESN) and in Minnesota Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., TNT).

Advertisement

The Revolution have another Concacaf Champions League game tonight, against the Pumas in Mexico City at 10:30 p.m.

So Tom Brady kind of unretired, although he never officially retired. I, for one, will be quite happy to watch his magic on the field again; I’ve been trying to get myself psyched up to watch Mac Jones, to no avail. But others, like Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy, are sick of the Brady Show.

Meanwhile, you can follow the Patriots’ moves in free agency with this tracker from the Globe. Don’t bother tracking what the Red Sox are doing; according to the Globe’s Pete Abraham, it’s not much.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,564,757

Confirmed US deaths: 965,203

Cases of COVID-19 are rising not just in Hong Kong, which I told you about earlier this month, but also in New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, other Pacific countries, as well as Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and some other parts of Europe. (The culprit appears to be BA.2, a more contagious version of Omicron.)

The difference between Hong Kong and those countries is the death rate: Most adults in those nations are vaccinated; in Hong Kong, the lack of vaccinations, especially among older people, has led to a horrific amount of serious illness and death.

Keep your eye on China, which also has a lot of elderly who aren’t vaccinated. The New York Times reports that several large factory cities are on lockdown, halting production of Toyotas and iPhones. In Shanghai, some theaters, cinemas, and restaurants have closed. The province of Jilin, in the northeast, has prohibited its 24 million residents from leaving the province or even traveling between cities.

Advertisement

And as you know, BA.2 is here in the US. The CDC says it made up about 12 percent of the cases diagnosed last week. And in the US cities that are monitoring their wastewater for early signs of infection, the amount of virus they’re finding is rising in about one-third of those cities.

Fortunately, vaccinations and boosters mitigate the risk of getting infected and ease the symptoms if you do get sick.

Meanwhile, researchers are undertaking in-depth studies of the troubling condition known as long COVID -- a collection of symptoms that arise in a disturbing percentage of those infected with the virus that can last for months and months after the infection gets under control. More on their preliminary findings on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress via video link tomorrow, and is expected to plea once again for a NATO no-fly zone over his country to stop Russia from firing missiles and dropping bombs, as well as fighter jets.

Things are bleak in Ukraine, of course, as Putin continues his campaign of atrocities against civilians, including firing on apartment buildings and hospitals, churches and mosques, indiscriminately killing children, pregnant women, and others.

Advertisement

Mariupol is a horror show. Cut off from the rest of the world for almost two weeks, the estimated 200,000 desperate residents trapped in the city are doing what they can to survive with no food, water, or heat in subzero temperatures. Stores have been stripped of food by starving residents. A video by one citizen shows men cooking their dinner over a makeshift fire on the street.

”In the city center, it’s a real meat grinder: This land is soaked in blood, bitterness, and despair,” the resident who shot the footage said on the video as he walked past blown-up buildings. “The world doesn’t know what’s happening here. It’s terrible.”

Russian military have seized the largest hospital in Mariupol and are preventing doctors and patients from leaving the building, and the the city’s deputy mayor says Russia is holding them hostage.

Meanwhile, missiles continue to pound the city, killing Ukrainians.

But amidst the death and despair, there are some bright spots.

That incredibly courageous Russian television editor who held up a sign behind an anchorwoman during a live broadcast on Russian state Channel One was found guilty in a Moscow court, but only fined, not jailed. (So far.)

The sign that editor Marina Ovsyannikova held was in both English and Russian. In English, it said, “No War” and “Russians Against War.” In Russian, it read, “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

She was found guilty and fined 30,000 rubles ($280) for the “administrative offense” of organizing an “unauthorized public event,” which actually was not related to her on-air protest, but rather a video she posted online earlier.

Advertisement

In that video, she said, “What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country, and the responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of only one person. This man is Vladimir Putin.” Ovsyannikova said her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian.

”Unfortunately, for the past few years, I have been working on Channel One and doing Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed of it,” she says in the video. “It’s a shame that I allowed to speak lies from the TV screens, ashamed that I allowed to zombify Russian people.”

”I am ashamed that we kept silent in 2014, when all this was just beginning,” she says, a reference to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

She may not have been jailed by that local court for the video, but the Russian state news agency, Tass, reported ominously that law enforcement officials had begun a preliminary investigation into her TV protest for the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces.” I hope she gets outta town fast.

Finally, I’m not going to post pictures today of that pregnant woman who was carried out of the bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, but later died, as did her baby.

Instead, let’s focus on two Ukrainian kids whose grandmother lives in Naples, Italy, and went to Ukraine to retrieve her grandchildren.

They were immediately enrolled in a local Naples school, and the reception from the students and teachers and staff was incredible. Let’s just say my eyes were sweating. Click on the photo below to watch the video.

Thanks for reading. In what could be a tragic intersection of two major stories in the world right now, the refugee crisis and trapped residents raise fears that there could be devastating outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ukraine. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.