DeSantis and ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ Shackleton’s ship, and US generosity

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that all you need to make piccalilli is 24 green tomatoes, 12 large sweet onions, 12 large sweet peppers, a heaping cup of salt, some apple cider vinegar, some pickling spices, cheesecloth, clean jars, knowledge of the hotpack method, and about two days. Or, alternatively, a car, a supermarket, six bucks, and about 10 minutes.

It’s Wednesday, March 9, the 68th day of the year. (Things were a bit too hectic for me to send out Fast Forward yesterday.) Sunrise in Boston was at 6:06 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:43 p.m. for 11 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 44 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Less than two inches of snow is supposed to fall today as temps dip to the high 30s, but it’ll melt tomorrow when it hits 50.

Hey, sport: The Celtics, just two games behind the first-place 76ers in the Atlantic Division, are in Charlotte to play the Hornets at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Boston. The Cs were 9-2 in February and are 3-0 so far in March.

The Bruins host Chicago at the Garden at 7 p.m. Thursday on NESN.

The Revolution have a Concacaf Champions League match against the Pumas at Gillette at 8 tonight. (That’s the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football.)

Speaking of the Revs, the Globe’s Chris Gasper thinks that with Major League Baseball fumbling and foundering with labor strife, Major League Soccer should step up and really try to “siphon off some of the national pastime’s supporters who are looking to fill the void or doubting their long-term relationship with MLB.” They could have a singalong to “Cracklin’ Rosie” at halftime. Or not.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,369,461

Confirmed US deaths: 961,935

″Hi kids; you’re stupid!”: You know the kind and pleasant governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who recently ridiculed and bullied a bunch of high school kids who were wearing masks at an indoor event, including at least one who was doing so to protect a family member, telling them to take off the masks and deriding their mask-wearing as “COVID theater.”

School officials said the kids had been excited to stand behind the governor as he announced funding of a cybersecurity education initiative. It was held in a county that still has a high risk for infection, so most of the kids donned masks. Imagine then being berated by that governor as “ridiculous.” What a wonderful experience that must have been for them.

Anyway, he’s about to sign yet another cruel bill that the GOP legislature has sent to him: The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill prohibits teachers in Florida from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten through Grade 3. In other words, start really early in teaching kids that there is something wrong with being gay or transgender. So wrong that you can’t even talk about it.

Democrats and those who counsel gay and transgender kids are beside themselves with outrage.

”This bill, from its introduction, has been used as vehicle to marginalize and attack LGTBQ people,” said Representative Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat who is gay, adding that it “sends a terrible message to our youth that there is something wrong with LGBTQ people, that there is something so dangerous or inappropriate about us that we have to be prohibited and censored from the classroom.”

President Biden has called the bill “hateful.” But hey, culture wars are all the GOP has going for it these days.

The US House is voting today on a $1.5 trillion spending bill that not only will keep the federal government running beyond Friday, but also includes $13.6 billion in support for Ukraine, and $15.6 billion in COVID relief.

It’s absolutely remarkable how well polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship has been preserved, more than a century after it was crushed by Antarctic ice and sank.

An expedition of The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust discovered the ship about 10,000 feet below the surface of the Weddell Sea, about four miles south of where it sank in November of 1915.

As the Associated Press reported, Shackleton’s 1914-1916 attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole failed -- he never set foot on the continent. But his successful bid to reach help at a remote South Atlantic whaling station and rescue his men is considered a heroic feat of endurance. All the men survived and were rescued many months later. There are movies and TV shows about the feat.

By the way, the name of the ship, still proudly visible? Endurance. And when I read that name, all I can think of is Ukraine. Here’s more.

Amidst all of the horrors being broadcast out of Ukraine as Russia continues its bombardment of the country and slaughter of civilians, including children, there are some um, interesting episodes.

In Dublin, a businessman from Ballinamore, County Leitrim, driving one of his company’s trucks, backed the vehicle into the gates of the Russian Embassy, forcing them open as some nearby protesters cheered.

Desmond Wisley, owner of a company that supplies churches with items such as candles and altar cloths, then got out of the truck, handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine, and said, “I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland.”

”I’ve done my bit, lads,” he said as the gardaí arrested him and led him away. “It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

Not quite sure what he meant by that, but it would be rather satisfying if a truck loaded with Communion wafers and holy water pushed open the gates of hell for Putin.

Finally, before I list more aid organizations you have suggested for those looking to donate to help Ukraine and its residents, here’s an interesting tidbit: The Charities Aid Foundation puts out a World Giving Index in which it annually tracks the most generous countries -- the people in those countries, not the government. Gallup surveys millions of people, asking if they have not just donated to a charity, but also helped a stranger or volunteered with an organization.

The top spot can change; Myanmar and Indonesia have been recent No. 1s, for example. But on its 10th anniversary in 2019, the Index looked back over the entire decade and calculated that over that time period, residents of the United States had been the most generous in the world.

So with that in mind, here’s another batch of suggestions from you of aid agencies that are accepting donations to help Ukraine’s people in a variety of ways.

BTW, you can verify the credibility of these groups by checking websites that track such things, including the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, and CharityWatch.

Linda Greenstein: Locals are doing what they can for the people of Ukraine. Here is a play about Hitler that is eerily prescient considering the actions of Putin this week. It has been turned into a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 .

”’The Battle Not Begun’ by NPR’s Jack Beatty is coming to The Modern Theatre in Boston on Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees will be encouraged to make a donation to support the people Ukraine through the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

“The play has a contemporary resonance. It lights up deeper issues -- the conflict between democracy and autocracy, the drive for territorial conquest through war -- that resonate today, when democracy is threatened by authoritarian populism here and Russia has invaded Ukraine as Hitler did to independent countries across Europe.”

Mike Brown: Mercy Chefs’ Relief for Ukrainian Refugees.

Margaret Tryforos of Seekonk, Mass.: International Orthodox Christian Charities

Anne Manna of Hanover, Mass.: Another way to help Ukraine is through many church denominations that are sending from their emergency mission funds. Most churches are accepting donations to send to Ukraine.

Suzanne Del Sarto: Here are some links to groups of people uniting to help the people in Ukraine.

You can send financial support to the Ukrainian army and volunteers who are protecting their country against the aggression. Here are the contacts of trusted organizations:

Come Back Alive: Works directly with the command and personnel of military units, purchasing infrared thermal imaging cameras, night vision goggles, hemostatics, etc.

Army SOS: Manages purchases of necessary ammunition, shields, intercommunication and reconnaissance facilities, etc. and delivers all goods directly.

Hospitallers: Works directly on the frontline.

Phoenix Wings: Supplies the appropriate equipment and uniforms, personal non-lethal protection (vests, helmets), required treatment of the wounded soldiers, and repair of the buildings used by the army.

Ukrainian Women Veteran Movement: A consolidation of female veterans, amongst other things organizes preparation for action in case of emergencies and defense situations.

Vostok SOS: Raising funds for various needs of the army.

NOTE: Some of the pages may not be available temporarily due to the influx of visitors. If that’s the case, try again later.

Project C.U.R.E has been working in Ukraine for years to supply hospital equipment.

Please see this summary of the necessary medical equipment and medication that Lviv Hospital requests for their wounded warriors.

Beth Stevens: The Afya Foundation of Yonkers, N.Y., collects unused/discarded medical supplies and sends them to communities all over the world -- those in under-resourced areas as well as those affected by natural disasters or war. They were one of the first to respond to Haiti during the earthquake, helped hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, as well as addressing the needs for medical supplies in Navajo Nation during the Covid crisis. They have already begun a robust response in Ukraine.

Many thanks. More Friday.

Thanks for reading. I think Florida Democrats should start a "Don't Say Ron" movement.

