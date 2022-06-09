Facts about Deltacron, the real COVID death toll, more Biden crackdowns on Russia, and what to watch this weekend

The Old Farmer’s Almanac reminds us that today is Johnny Appleseed Day, honoring John Chapman, a native of Leominster, Mass., who introduced apple trees to parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ontario.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:02 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:46 p.m. for 11 hours and 44 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 63 percent full.

Hello! It’s Friday, March 11, the 70th day of the year. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday -- move your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed Saturday. It’s a twice-annual ritual, as are efforts to keep us in DST all year round. I’ll believe it when I see it. Unless it’s too dark out.

Contrary to popular perception, he didn’t just walk around randomly throwing apple seeds out of his shoulder pouch, hoping they would sprout. He actually built nurseries of a sort, carefully planting trees, fencing them in, and giving responsibility for their care to a neighbor, who could sell the apples and keep some of the money.

But yes, he was an itinerant, often going barefoot and wearing a tin pot on his head both as a hat and as a convenient container in which to make food. He revered nature and animals, even going so far as to extinguish a fire he had built to keep warm when he noticed that mosquitoes were flying into the flame and dying. He eventually became a vegetarian.

What’s it like outside? Nice and sunny today, but it’ll be a wild weather weekend: Heavy rain tomorrow morning, followed by snow in the afternoon. Metro Boston should get two inches or less; look for 3 to 4 inches in Central Mass. and up to 8 inches in the Berkshires. Here’s more from the Globe’s Dave Epstein.

Hey, sport: Now that players and MLB owners have reached a new contract agreement, ending the lockout, players can start reporting to spring training today. It will be a shortened preseason, but the full 162-game schedule will be played, even though the regular season will start April 7 instead of March 31. They’ll play the missing games on days off or by adding doubleheaders here and there.

The Celtics host the Pistons at the Garden at 7:30 tonight (NBC Sports Boston) and the Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (ABC).

By the way, Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired at the Garden during Sunday’s game. Here are some great anecdotes about the big guy.

And Globe columnist Tara Sullivan examines the double standards at play in the lack of publicity and outrage over Russia’s arrest and detention of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury on drug charges that may or may not be true.

The Bruins will be at the Garden in between, playing Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday (NESN).

The Revs are home as well, taking on Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV38 and ESPN+).

The Boston Pride women’s pro hockey team plays back-to-back games in Toronto against the Six, at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, both viewable on twitch.tv.

The New England Free Jacks pro rugby team host the Toronto Arrow at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at their home stadium, Veterans Memorial in Quincy (NBC Sports Boston).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,465,525

Confirmed US deaths: 965,866

So should we all be worried about another COVID-19 infection dubbed Deltacron that’s been found in a few countries? No. At least not yet. There simply aren’t enough cases of the infection -- which is a combination of genetic material from the delta and omicron variants -- to declare it a new variant.

It’s been detected in France, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the US, but in such small numbers that scientists aren’t worried.

”It’s only a variant if it produces a large number of cases,” said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “So no, if it’s not causing lots of cases, people don’t need to be concerned.”

Here’s more from USA Today.

I’m much more concerned about the predicted East Coast invasion of the massive, palm-sized joro spider, native to Japan, that is definitely in northern Georgia and reportedly has been spotted as far north as Tennessee. (They’re apparently big enough to tote a backpack and travel.)

Bug people expect they’ll continue their northern trek and end up in New England.

I’m not too concerned about encountering one, since scientists say they aren’t dangerous or aggressive toward humans. What worries me is that someone will slap at me, thinking I’m a joro, since I share two of their most prominent characteristics: outstretched legs (I’m still doing my knee rehab) and a bulbous abdomen.

Here’s more from the Globe.

The real COVID death toll?: Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation studied excess deaths worldwide in 2020 and 2021, compared that to death data for the previous 11 years, and came to a disturbing conclusion:

By the end of 2021, the total number of worldwide deaths from COVID-19 wasn’t the official count of 5.9 million. It actually was more than three times that number: About 18.2 million people.

The IHME team studied death statistics from 74 countries and 266 states or provinces using government websites. They published their findings in The Lancet medical journal yesterday. You can read it here.

”I’ve never seen an analysis of this scale before on excess mortality,” Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, told reporters. (He’s not affiliated with the study.) “The findings are very sobering.”

Here in Massachusetts, the Globe obtained state COVID-19 health data through a public records request, then asked researchers at Boston University’s School of Public Health to analyze the data.

Talk about sobering: The analysis found that across every adult age group, Hispanic and Black people in Massachusetts died from COVID at higher rates than white people. Differences were especially pronounced among those in the prime of their lives. Among Hispanic people age 20-49, the death rate was nearly three times higher than for non-Hispanic white people. Among non-Hispanic Black people, the rate was 2.5 times higher.

Here are more details from the Globe.

Several developments related to Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine as missiles continue to pummel hospitals, apartment buildings, and other civilian targets:

-- President Biden announced today that the US, the European Union, and the Group of Seven countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US) are revoking most favored nation status from Russia, which means they all can impose sky-high tariffs on Russian imports.

-- In addition, the US is banning the import of Russian seafood, alcohol, and diamonds, and prohibiting companies in the US from sending Russia luxury goods such as expensive watches and clothes, jewelry, top-shelf liquor, and luxury vehicles — all of which will crimp the style of mega-rich Russian oligarchs.

-- That 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks that was seemingly stalled on its way to the capital city of Kyiv have spread out, leading military experts to conclude that Russia plans to encircle the city and starve it of food, water, heat, and other supplies.

That’s what Putin has done in the coastal city of Mariupol, where as many as 400,000 desperate residents are breaking into stores to find food, melting snow for drinking water, and shivering in unheated basements as Russian soldiers surround their city. It’s probably the worst humanitarian crisis in Ukraine right now.

-- The Ukraine military is having some success: Footage from a drone shows a Russian convoy of tanks being ambushed by Ukrainian rockets in Brovary, just to the northeast of the capital Kyiv. The attack reportedly resulted in many casualties and killed the Russian commander of the unit.

-- Russia is claiming that the US and Ukraine are conspiring to start using chemical or biological weapons, which is quite ominous, because like his BFF Trump, Putin often accuses his opponents of behavior that he has already engaged in or plans to.

Lots of news today, folks, so I’ll print more of your suggestions of aid organizations that are helping Ukraine next week.

Finally, the Globe’s Mark Feeney likes Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, “The Adam Project” (on Netflix), but has mixed feelings about Pixar’s latest, “Turning Red,” an animated film about a 13-year-old girl who finds herself becoming a panda(!). It’s streaming on Disney+ starting today.

Thanks for reading. At least I don’t have fangs that can inject venom. Although those could come in handy... E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

