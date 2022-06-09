Ginni Thomas’s text messages are scary, the Boston Pride start the playoffs, and the Oscars are Sunday

The Old Farmer’s Almanac sings the praises of ... celery? Turns out it has lots of compounds that may help with several forms of cancer, multiple sclerosis, allergies, neurogenerative diseases, learning, memory, and high blood pressure. And here I thought it was like chewing a glass of water.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:38 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:02 p.m. for 12 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 55 percent full.

Hello! It’s Friday, March 25, the 84th day of the year. It’s Maryland Day in, well, Maryland, marking the 1634 landing of the first European settlers in the Province of Maryland.

What’s it like outside? Well the rain finally stopped, and I can hear all the weeds in my yard singing a happy tune. It could hit the low 60s in some Boston suburbs today. Temps will stay unseasonably warm tomorrow -- low to mid-50s -- but there could be some afternoon showers. Similar on Sunday. Monday turns quite chilly.

Hey, sport: Providence College, No. 4 in the Midwest bracket of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, takes on No. 1 seed Kansas at 7:29 p.m. on TBS.

The Celtics are in action at the Garden Sunday, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. They then pop up to Toronto for a game against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Monday. With eight games left in the regular season, the red-hot Celts find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games behind Miami.

The Bruins host the Islanders at the Garden at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on NESN. The Bs are in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind the Panthers with 18 games to go.

The Boston Pride take on the Buffalo Beauts in the first round of the women’s pro hockey playoffs at 4 p.m. today in Florida; you can watch on ESPN+.

The Pride are the defending champs, winning the Isobel Cup not just last year, but also in 2016, the first year of the National Women’s Hockey League. That first year they beat the Beauts, who will be extra motivated this year because they have been in the finals three times and lost each time. (Sorry, Beauts, but what do you expect when you hail from Buffalo?)

The Free Jacks rugby club is in Atlanta for a match against Rugby ATL at 3 p.m. Saturday; you can watch on NBC Sports Boston or the Rugby Network.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,899,266

Confirmed US deaths: 976,241

It’s bad enough that Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, believes Trump’s absurd claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, and attended his “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6.

(But she said she was too cold to march on the Capitol. She didn’t say she was too faithful to the Constitution to march on the Capitol. Or too disturbed by the violent language used at the rally. No. She was too cold. If only she had remembered to wear some long underwear, she could have donned horns and tried to find Mike Pence and broken into Nancy Pelosi’s office. What a missed opportunity for her.)

When you read some of the 21 text messages she sent to Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, after the 2020 election, you realize just what a wild-eyed conspiracy nut she really is.

Note: There could be many more text messages. These 21 are just what the House Jan. 6 select committee has obtained from Meadows. Meadows returned her messages eight times.

So what does Ginni Thomas believe?

* That Meadows and all other Trump supporters serving in government at the time should have done whatever they had to do to overturn the election of Joe Biden, including to “Release the Kraken” (yes, she actually wrote that).

According to Scandinavian folk tales, the Kraken is an enormous sea monster that emerges from the ocean to devour its enemies. It’s been mentioned by novelists Victor Hugo and Jules Verne, and made appearances in Marvel Comics as well as “The Clash of the Titans” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. Heck, the Seattle men’s pro hockey team adopted the name.

In this context, “Release the Kraken” can mean one of two things: Unleash a flood of evidence that Trump was robbed, or unleash Trump supporters to forcibly seize the presidency and restore Trump to office.

* Thomas also believes that whackadoodle attorney Sidney Powell, who loves to throw red meat to QAnon adherents, should be the public face of Trump’s crusade to throw Biden out of office. You may recall that Powell claimed for many months to have “thousands of pages” of proof that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. She eventually released about 200 pages, but all they contained were conspiracy theories and lies.

* Thomas believes that Trump somehow secretly watermarked ballots in 12 states to detect Democratic voter fraud, part of what she called in her messages to Meadows “a military white hat sting operation.” She wrote that one person involved in this secret operation was Steve Pieczenik, a former State Department official and far, far-right commentator who has falsely claimed that the 2012 massacre of little schoolchildren and staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was faked to push a gun-control agenda. He seems nice.

As an example of how unhinged Ginni Thomas is about this stuff, here are two of the texts she sent to Meadows:

”Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.“

”Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

Hoo boy.

Now, it would seem obvious to a rational person that her husband should recuse himself from any matters before the high court related to the election, the invasion of the Capitol, or the work of the Jan. 6 committee.

But not Clarence Thomas. Unlike for federal judges in lower courts, Supreme Court justices are not subject to the judicial code of conduct that requires them to recuse themselves when there is even an appearance of a conflict of interest.

However, they are subject to a federal statute that says they can’t hear cases in which their spouses have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding, or in which their impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

Nonetheless, Thomas took part in the court’s decision over whether the Jan. 6 committee could obtain records of Trump’s communications about efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. It’s not clear whether Trump’s records would have implicated Ginni Thomas, but her husband very well may have believed that they could. He didn’t recuse himself, and he was the only justice to oppose the release of the documents. Interesting.

Ginni Thomas has claimed that she doesn’t discuss her political activism with her husband, although in one of her texts to Meadows, she refers to her “best friend.” After Meadows thanked Thomas and pledged to help in the “fight of good versus evil,” she replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

The Thomases have often said that they are each other’s best friend. Take from that what you will.

Regardless, when a case like this comes before the court, Clarence Thomas has a responsibility to ask her directly what she was doing to overturn Biden’s election, and whether she had sent text messages to the White House that could be part of Trump’s papers, according to Stephen Gillers, a law professor at NYU and a prominent judicial ethicist. Ignorance is not an excuse.

His dissent, therefore, was unethical.

But there’s nothing that can be done except impeachment, and that ain’t gonna happen.

BTW, I’ll post the info about GOP efforts to harm LGBTQ people across the country next week.

Finally, the Oscars are at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. They’ll also be streamed on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and other services.

”The Power of the Dog” received the most nominations -- 12 -- followed by “Dune” with 10. “West Side Story” and “Belfast” garnered seven nominations each.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch some of the films before the awards show.

