The picture of Putin’s war, and the future of the Covid endemic

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says today is a good day to change your diet in order to gain weight and honestly I thought every day of the past two years has been really good for that.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:14 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:37 p.m. for 11 hours and 23 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 5 percent full.

It’s Friday, March 4, the 63rd day of the year and the 150th anniversary of The Boston Globe. Woot! (It’s also my anniversary at the Globe. I’m not telling you how many years it’s been because when I write the number I start to twitch and all of my joints start aching.)

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Sunny but cold. But temps warm up this weekend: Low 40s tomorrow, close to 60 on Sunday, with some showers in the afternoon.

Hey, sport: The Celtics are off until Sunday, when they host the Nets at the Garden (the Garden in Boston, not the dump in NYC) at 1 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy thinks it might be time to start thinking “Why not us?” about the Celts.

The Bruins finish up their road trip in Columbus at 7 p.m. tomorrow on NESN.

The Revs host FC Dallas at Gillette at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow on TV38 and ESPN+, the Boston Pride women’s pro hockey team plays the Metropolitan Riveters in Newark, N.J., at 2 p.m. tomorrow on twitch.tv, and the Free Jacks rugby club are in NY to play Rugby New York at 3 p.m. Sunday on NBC Sports Boston and The Rugby Network.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,232,260

Confirmed US deaths: 957,633

Advertisement

I’m going to stop providing the COVID-19 vaccination, case, hospitalization, and death counts in the US for the time being. The vaccination rate is stubbornly steady as nearly 1/4 of Americans either cannot get a vaccine for health reasons, or callously refuse.

The good news is that the other metrics are declining significantly, although I am mindful that very soon this country is going to reach the shameful milestones of 80 million infected and 1 million dead.

Hong Kong is a cautionary tale for all of us. After two years of the city being nearly COVID-free, thanks to strict and lengthy hotel quarantines for residents entering the city, intense contact-tracing, and the isolation of anybody who was in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID, Hong Kong now is in the grip of a devastating outbreak, led by infections from the variant BA.2.

It now is experiencing deaths at a rate that is nearly double that of the US on our worst days, adjusted for population (Hong Kong has 7.4 million residents; the US has 332 million).

Yet even with that massive population difference, Hong Kong still has more infections daily -- about 55,000 -- than the US does (less than 52,000). That’s not adjusted for population.

What happened? First, the BA.2 variant is even more contagious than omicron. But more importantly, while case numbers were low, Hong Kong did not prepare for the probability that a variant would overwhelm its “zero COVID” measures. Specifically, the government failed to get most of its most vulnerable citizens vaccinated to guard against just such an outbreak.

Advertisement

In the US, 85 percent of residents over age 75 are fully vaccinated. In Hong Kong, only 55 percent of residents over age 70 and a measly 26 percent of the population over 80 are vaccinated.

The result? 91 percent of the deaths in this recent wave of infections were among those who had not been fully vaccinated.

Hospitals are so overwhelmed that gurneys full of patients are lined up on the streets outside. They, too, did not use the months of drastically low COVID cases to prepare for the day when cases would surge.

It’s easy to become complacent about the virus, especially as a surge ebbs. But this is unlike any previous coronavirus, so its future as an infectious disease circulating around the world is difficult to predict.

Epidemiologists say it will become an endemicity: a pathogen that persists in a community or population over time. But will it become more of a flu-like disease, with cold-weather outbreaks that sicken people, send them to the hospital, and kill the most vulnerable (but at far lower rates than we have seen so far)? Or will the virus continue to produce variants that evade immunity and can infect -- and severely sicken and kill -- a lot of people?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record at this point, the answer is vaccinations.

Please stay vigilant.

THIS IS PUTIN’S WAR

Advertisement

A Ukrainian father, named only as Serhii, cradled the head of his deceased 16-year-old son, Iliya, who was killed by a Russian shell in the port city of Mariupol while he was playing football near a school. Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press





When I looked at the covering in the photo above, it reminded me of a newborn’s receiving blanket. I wonder if that boy’s mother brought him home as an infant in a similar wrap. And now he’s departing this earth, leaving his devastated family, in a blanket covered with his blood.

His blood, and the blood of scores of Ukrainian men, women, and children, are indelible stains on Putin’s hands.

As of earlier this week, the United Nations had officially recorded hundreds of civilian casualties across Ukraine: 249 killed -- including 17 kids and 27 women -- and 533 injured. Those numbers have no doubt climbed significantly as Russia has escalated its bombing in more cities and towns in the past couple of days. People trying to bury their dead in cemeteries have been targets of Russian missiles.

In Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, a humanitarian crisis is at hand. Russian missiles have destroyed the infrastructure, and the mayor says its residents have no electricity, running water, or heat.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that the world must brace for things to get much worse, “with more death, more suffering, and more destruction, as the Russian armed forces bring in heavier weaponry and continue their attacks across the country.”

Meanwhile, here are some aid agencies you suggested for those who want to donate. I’ll run more on Tuesday.

Heidi Berenson of Mashpee, Mass.: Here is one I always donate to in times of crisis or a natural disaster worldwide: The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

Advertisement

Nancy Smith: I have been a long-time supporter of the charity Together Rising. They have a 97 rating on Charity Navigator. They find boots-on-the-ground, vetted charities in the actual locations to do the most good. They give every penny donated to these charities that identify needs and act quickly.

Deb Porter: I’d like to add that there is a fund at the United Nations for Ukraine relief.

Djamila Salem Fitzgerald: This is a list of organizations that are helping pets in Ukraine.

Erwin H. (Terry) Straehley of Santa Barbara, Calif.: We have a charity here that collects medical supplies and ships them to areas of crisis. They are presently collecting for the Ukraine. It is Direct Relief International.

Linda J. Hirsch: Project Kesher is a wonderful resource.

Bronwen Cheek: Another worthy organization is one to which we contributed, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Wherever people donate, I hope they do so soon and generously.

Amy Hundert: For those who would like to provide financial assistance to members of the Jewish community in Ukraine during this time of uncertainty and peril, the World Union for Progressive Judaism (WUPJ) has set up a Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Barbara Arsenault of Chicago: Take a look at the International Rescue Committee, one of our NGOs. A large, reputable agency doing work all over the world. Their funds go to people who need them. They are working to help the refugees going into Poland, and other places, I’m sure.

George Kossuth: I have donated to this organization, most recently last year for tornado relief. Lutheran Disaster Response, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Thanks for the great suggestions. More next week.

Thanks for reading. Am I wrong to want to take a break from the Ukraine news coverage this weekend? But something tells me I won’t be able to. That photo of the father holding his son will haunt me for a good long while.E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Tuesday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.