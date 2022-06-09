Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine

Speaking of Ash Wednesday, The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that Easter, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the Christian calendar, doesn’t fall on the same day every year because the date is dependent on the full moon. Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. Sounds complicated and a tad pagan, no? Just call me for the sunrise service and the chocolate bunnies.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:19 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:34 p.m. for 11 hours (yay!) and 15 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 1 percent full.

It’s Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of the year. It’s Shrove Tuesday, aka Mardi Gras (tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent on the Christian calendar). It’s also the Feast of St. David, the patron saint of Wales, and the first day of Women’s History Month.

What’s it like outside? Well, March arrived more like a polar bear than a lion, but the next couple of days will be a mixed bag: Sunny and warmer tomorrow (mid-40s), but colder with some snow showers on Thursday.

Hey, sport: It looks like some progress is being made on the talks between the baseball owners and the players’ union because the owners, who threatened to postpone the start of the season, pushed back the deadline for an agreement to be reached to 5 p.m. today. I have no idea whether they’ll reach a deal, but as I sit here watching Russia bomb Ukraine, I find it difficult to care.

The Celtics host Atlanta at the Garden tonight (7:30, TNT), and Memphis on Thursday night (7:30, NBC Sports Boston).

The Bruins, 3-0 on their six-game road trip so far, are in Anaheim tonight (10 p.m., NESN) and in Vegas Thursday night (9 p.m., ESPN).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,069,857

Confirmed US deaths: 951,824

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 65 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 28 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 11 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

NEW CASES

7-day daily average: 64,276

A month ago: 555,748

HOSPITALIZATIONS

7-day daily average: 49,899 people

A month ago: 148,713 people

DEATHS

7-day daily average: 1,855 people

A month ago: 2,535 people

Yes, it’s frustrating watching Putin slaughter Ukrainian civilians, including children, with his troops deliberately firing rockets and missiles into apartment buildings and other civilian areas, as well as communication networks such as a TV tower (five killed) and a Holocaust Memorial. It’s all part of the plan he has used before: Demoralize the population, push more and more Ukrainians to flee, dismantle communication systems, then move on leadership.

He’ll reduce Ukraine’s major cities to rubble if he has to, and kill thousands. He doesn’t care.

So what can you do? Donate.

The Globe highlighted three aid organizations that are providing supplies to Ukraine:

Razom for Ukraine, based in New York, is sending items like tourniquets, bandages, and satellite phones.

United Help Ukraine in Maryland is supplying money, food, and medical supplies.

Sunflower of Peace in Belmont, Mass., is sending first aid medical tactical backpacks to paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

Here are more details.

The Washington Post lists some more:

Voices of Children is based in Ukraine and has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015, and now is helping kids all over the country.

You’ve probably seen chef José Andrés, who has made it his mission to feed victims of disasters all over the world, on TV -- he’s already in Europe, setting up his World Central Kitchens at the Ukrainian borders with Poland and Romania to feed the thousands of desperate refugees fleeing Putin’s viciousness.

And if you’re inclined to help Ukrainian journalists who are risking their lives to tell the truth in the midst of war, consider donating to the reporters of The Kyiv Independent who are doing a remarkable job. The paper started two GoFundMes: One for their own staff, and another for other journalists around Ukraine.

If you have found credible, worthy groups that are doing God’s work in Ukraine, please send them along and I’ll list them Friday. Meanwhile, we’ll see what President Biden has to say about the situation during his State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. ET.

Thanks for reading. Many say that if the US or NATO joined the fighting in Ukraine and directly attacked Russia, it would start World War III. Hasn’t Putin already started it? E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

