Republican attacks on Jackson, Russia’s faltering war progress, and the GOP governors who stood up for transgender kids

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a Puzzle of the Day feature that sometimes isn’t a puzzle, but rather, a Dad joke. Like this one:

Hello! It’s Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of the year. Easter doesn’t arrive for 25 days, but I’m already chomping on chocolate bunnies. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:42 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:59 p.m. for 12 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 66 percent full.

A: Yes, when he is tired of one place, he can go to another.

(I can hear your groans from here.)

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Cloudy, high 40s. Rain overnight into tomorrow, not ending until Friday morning.

Breaking: Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, died of cancer today. She was 84. Here’s more.

Hey, sport: The Celtics host the Utah Jazz at the Garden at 7:30 tonight. They’ve been playing so well lately that the Globe’s Chris Gasper says fans should have high expectations for them in the playoffs.

The Bruins take over the Garden tomorrow night when Tampa Bay comes to town (7 p.m. on NESN). Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know: Will 36-year-old Patrice Bergeron return next year?

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,820,139

Confirmed US deaths: 973,989

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is back before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, which is really too bad, because she has to endure another day of silly rants and nonsensical questions from Republican presidential wannabes.

Take Ted Cruz (preferably to Novosibirsk), who wanted to know if Jackson thinks babies are racist. The perpetually clueless Tom Cotton insisted on asking her about policy issues that are the purview of Congress, not the courts.

Advertisement

Lindsey Graham (who doesn’t appear to have White House ambitions) is still hopping mad that Democrats dared to ask Amy Coney Barrett, during her confirmation hearing in 2020, about her membership in People of Praise, a Christian group made up primarily of Catholics that takes a traditional, biblical view of gender roles, with men leading and women deferring to them.

Seems kind of a relevant topic for a would-be Supreme Court judge who would be ruling on many issues related to women’s rights, but what do I know.

Graham was so exorcised by that line of questioning by Democrats that he decided to retaliate against Jackson, asking her what her faith is (nondenominational Protestant), and whether she could fairly judge a Catholic. (She should have said, “Yes, but those Hare Krishna tambourines drive me nuts.”)

Graham also was furious that Jackson, while a public defender, represented detainees at Guantanamo Bay. Guess he never heard of John Adams.

Today he’s harassing her about sentences she handed down for men who looked at child porn online, the same line of questioning that Josh Hawley, he who cheered on the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, followed yesterday. I say harassing because Graham has no interest in her answers; he is interrupting her almost constantly. It’s all theater to him.

One motivation for Graham’s boorish behavior is that he’s upset that President Biden didn’t nominate his favored candidate: J. Michelle Childs, who is a federal judge in Graham’s state of South Carolina.

Advertisement

More significantly, perhaps, is that Graham has to put on a big show of opposition to Jackson because he voted twice before to appoint her to positions on the federal bench, and now he has to come up with reasons to oppose her this time around. He should just admit that he’s afraid of Trump and be done with it.

Despite the devastating bombardment by Putin that is flattening Ukrainian cities and towns, not all is going well for Mother Russia.

Putin’s top climate guy, Anatoly Chubais, resigned today and left the country, telling colleagues that he opposed Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News. Chubais was the architect of Russia’s privatization movement in the 1990s and is the highest-level official to break with Putin over the invasion.

A senior NATO military officer said today that the organization believes that Russia has suffered 30,000 to 40,000 battlefield casualties in Ukraine, including between 7,000 and 15,000 killed.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say they retook Makariv, a strategic suburb of Kyiv, from the Russians. The regained territory means Ukrainian soldiers can control a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Even though Ukrainian forces have stopped the Russian advance in many places, the Russians are not retreating. Rather, they appear to be waiting for the brutal missile attacks to drive residents and soldiers away before they advance.

Mariupol is a case in point. Aerial images show a city in absolute ruins, carpet-bombed into oblivion. Hundreds of thousands of residents are still trapped, and despite repeated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to allow for humanitarian relief and the evacuation of civilians, it’s all a lie. Russian forces continue to shell fleeing residents, and today captured a convoy of buses that were heading into the city to pick up residents.

Advertisement

It’s actions like that that led Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to announce today that the US is officially declaring that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine. That opens the door for charges against Russian individuals, including Putin.

Ukraine has a war crimes court; other countries also could have jurisdiction over any Russian bad actors who end up inside their borders. The International Criminal Court also is investigating possible war crimes.

Blinken issued his declaration from Air Force One, where he is accompanying Biden to Brussels today for a four-day trip to Europe to have face-to-face meetings with key allies over Putin’s war on Ukraine.

In Brussels, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, and meet with leaders of the European Union and the Group of Seven, which includes the world’s richest democracies. He and the allies are going to announce a new round of tough sanctions, this time against more than 300 lawmakers in the Russian parliament, called the Duma.

On Friday he’ll head to Warsaw to meet with Polish officials and thank the Polish people for their remarkable response to the flood of refugees from Ukraine.

Advertisement

As he left the White House today, Biden told reporters that the possibility that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine is a “real threat.”

Search and rescue teams are combing through debris in neighborhoods of New Orleans today, where a tornado that moved east from Oklahoma and Texas touched down, killing at least one person and causing widespread destruction.

Finally, remember when some Republican governors, secretaries of state, and lawmakers rebuffed Trump’s efforts to get them to somehow overturn Biden’s presidential victory in those states back in 2020? (“All I want to do is this,” Trump said to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after he lost the election there. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”)

Raffensperger refused to illegally flip Biden votes to Trump, telling the Orange Menace, “We don’t agree that you have won.” His refusal to break the law -- and that of other GOP officials -- set Trump on a path of revenge, intimidating many in the GOP to cave to the Trump agenda.

Well, honor and integrity among some GOP officials is still alive and well.

Bucking a trend in Republican state houses across the country to pass legislation attacking gay and transgender people, the GOP governors of Indiana and Utah vetoed anti-trans sports bans in their states.

The bills would have prohibited transgender women and girls from competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender. Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb both rejected the bills.

And Cox issued a quite compassionate statement on the issue in his letter to his legislature explaining his veto. After noting that only four of the 75,000 high school athletes in his state are transgender, he wrote:

That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day.

He noted that suicide rates, sky-high among trans youth, can be reduced when they are shown acceptance and kindness.

Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.

I want them to live. What an elegantly simple -- and compassionate -- thought.

I’ll have more Friday on the myriad of ways that Republicans are trying to strip rights from gay and transgender people, and characterize them as the other.

Thanks for reading. It would be interesting to have a live IQ meter running for all participants at Jackson’s confirmation hearing. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.