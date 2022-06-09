Scientists don’t understand Long Covid, MTG doesn’t understand vaccines, and Herschel Walker doesn’t understand evolution

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:50 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:54 p.m. for 12 hours (yay!) and 4 minutes of sunlight. There’s a full moon.

It’s the 32nd anniversary of the infamous art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Here’s a great look at the suspects from the Globe’s Shelley Murphy.

Hello! It’s Friday, March 18, the 77th day of the year. Spring allegedly begins in two days, but I’ve already been made acutely aware of its arrival by a yellow-shafted flicker’s loud drumming on my metal chimney cap early each morning, a noisy boy trying to get the attention of any nearby fertile females.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this full moon is the Worm Moon, a name that apparently has two possible explanations: It’s either because earthworms are starting to pop out of the warming soil, providing food for robins and other birds, or it refers to beetle larvae that begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts. Gee, I can’t wait to spend more time outside.

What’s it like outside? Nice and warm, with temps in the high 60s to low 70s in metro Boston. Tomorrow will be rainy, low to mid-50s, while Sunday is cloudy and warmer, around 60.

Hey, sport: The Celtics are still on the road: They’re in Sacramento to play the Kings at 10 tonight, in Denver to face the Nuggets at 8 p.m. Saturday, and in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder at 8 p.m. Monday, all on NBC Sports Boston.

The Bruins are in Canada to play Winnipeg at 8 tonight and Montreal at 7 p.m. Monday; both are on NESN.

The Revs also are out of town, in North Carolina to face the Charlotte Football Club at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+ and TV38).

The Boston Pride women’s pro hockey team closes out its season with back-to-back games in Buffalo against the Beauts, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. You can watch online on twitch.tv. The Pride are in third place in the six-team league with a record of 10-8, 14 points the league leader Toronto Six. The playoff schedule hasn’t been released yet.

The New England Free Jacks rugby club is in Austin to play the Gilgronis at 8 p.m. Saturday, viewable on NBC Sports Boston and the Rugby Network.

Fans are getting frustrated that the Patriots are pretty much standing pat during free agency while other teams are wheeling and dealing and signing top players.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 79,695,876

Confirmed US deaths: 970,343

Long Covid continues to baffle researchers and scientists.

That’s a catch-all phrase for a set of conditions that are afflicting hundreds of thousands of people who were infected with the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

How many? Nobody knows for sure. Estimates range from single-digit percentages to upwards of 50 percent. That’s one of several elements now being studied by the National Institutes of Health.

According to an extensive report in The Washington Post, experts disagree on when a diagnosis of Long Covid should be made. Some say when symptoms last at least 4 weeks; others say 3 months.

What are the symptoms? Where to begin? The CDC lists more than a dozen, any combination of which people have experienced. It includes difficulty breathing, fatigue, brain fog, coughing, stomach pains, headaches, heart palpitations, joint or muscle pain, a pins-and-needles feeling, diarrhea, sleep problems, fever, lightheadedness, rash, mood changes, changes in smell or taste, and changes in menstrual period cycles.

Profound fatigue and brain fog are the most common.

Who gets it? Even though plenty of young people have debilitating symptoms, it appears that Long Covid is most common among people who have Type 2 diabetes, have a severe infection with a hefty viral load, have the Epstein-Barr virus, and have certain autoantibodies.

Is there a cure? Not really. Treatment right now for those with fatigue and brain fog consists of gradually ramping up activity, doing so very slowly similar to concussion protocols to avoid what could be devastating setbacks.

Russia’s losses

The Russian military has lost more than 7,000 soldiers in Putin’s three-week-old war in Ukraine, a number that’s higher than US losses during 20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to The New York Times.

Another estimated 14,000 to 21,000 troops have been injured.

US intelligence reports say the losses are causing morale to plunge among Russian fighters. One said that Russian soldiers are abandoning their vehicles in the woods.

Of course, that’s just the ground forces. A lot of Russia’s attacks have been aerial, with missiles flattening city blocks and killing scores of civilians all over the country.

Stupid is as stupid does

Can we please stop voting for stupid people?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, inexplicably sent to Congress by the voters of Georgia’s 14th district last year, is far more than just one of Putin’s “useful idiots,” as fellow congresswoman and Republican Liz Cheney called her. She’s also a useless idiot.

She spoke on the House floor last night and went on another anti-vaccine rant, specifically about the recommended COVID-19 booster shots.

”I have never seen the CDC coming out saying oh, you’ve got to get your second polio shot, you gotta get your third, you gotta get your fourth,” she said. As for the COVID-19 boosters, “I think the question we all should ask is, when does it stop?”

Actually, Marjorie, the CDC recommends that children get four doses of polio vaccine: One at 2 months old, one at 4 months, a third dose between 6 and 18 months old, and a fourth shot at 4 to 6 years of age. Because parents have followed that guidance, the US hasn’t had a case of polio since 1979.

So the question isn’t, when does it stop? The question is, when do you start ... to read?

Someone else who needs to read a book. Please.

Herschel Walker.

Walker is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for a US Senate seat in Georgia. (He wants to unseat Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.) He’s also a quite famous former college and pro football running back, and perhaps the victim of repeated blows to the head.

Over the weekend, Walker spoke to a crowd at Sugar Hill Church in Georgia. And he tried to sow doubt about evolution.

”At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?” Walker said. “If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.”

Oh, Herschel, Herschel, Herschel. People who are lot smarter than you (or me) have thought about it. And they’ve done a lot more than that. They’ve researched it. They’ve studied it. They’ve even dug up fossils. (Sorry, do you know what fossils are? Here’s an explanation. If you read, that is.)

We and all of the other primates on earth today descended from a common ancestor millions of years ago. We evolved in one direction; other primates evolved in other directions. Why didn’t they all become Homo sapiens? Because they didn’t need to.

Just look at how successful the rhesus macaque has been. That monkey left Africa millions of years before we did, and colonized much of Asia with millions of individuals.

Species evolve and adapt to the environment and conditions they find themselves in a sustainable situation.

Walker asking why apes still exist is a little like saying that since hippos descended from a four-legged, even-toed, hoofed (ungulate) ancestor, there shouldn’t be any giraffes, deer, pigs, or cows on Earth -- only hippos.

What’s particularly interesting is that all species are still evolving. Including us.

For example, about 35 percent of humans are born without wisdom teeth, and we’ll likely eventually lose them altogether -- unless we bioengineer them out of existence first.

Our bodies are cooling, probably because there’s been a dramatic drop in internal inflammation thanks to improved standards of living and better health care.

Humans who have lived in urban areas for thousands of years have developed resistance to tuberculosis.

Our bones started becoming lighter and more fragile about 12,000 years ago, when we moved away from nomadic hunting and started farming and raising livestock. Now that many of us are leading sedentary office lives, we could be moving into jellyfish territory.

Walker’s point of view implies that becoming human is the most desirable evolution an animal can achieve. Horseshoe crabs are a quite successful species. And there’s no arguing that cockroaches will probably out-survive us.

In truth, we are not the apogee of billions of years of evolution. We’re just one tiny branch on a vast family tree of life, with plenty of imperfections.

So Georgians, do me a favor: Start voting for smart people.

Finally, a few of you wondered whether those Ukrainian kids who were rescued by their grandmother got a raucous welcome at a school were in Naples, Italy, or Naples, Florida.

Florida? Where Governor Ron DeSantis refuses to let unaccompanied migrant kids stay at state shelters until they can be reunited with their parents? Um, no. It was Italy.

In fact, FF reader Joel Millman says Naples is (almost) the most Ukrainian place he’s ever been. He writes:

”I’ve been to Kiev, which my grandpa left for Boston in 1912. But it was in 2018 or so that I was in Naples on assignment and spotted outside my hotel on a Sunday morning an enormous Ukrainian flea market … borshcht, blini, kasha … you name it. Also a minivan parked on a sidewalk where Ukrainians were being lined up to weigh packages the van would take to Ukraine as soon as the fair ended. They offered me a ride to Kiev in the navigator’s seat, a 24-hour drive up the length of Italy, then hang a right at Trieste, cross Slovenia into Romania, and then you’re almost there.”

Sounds like those kids will feel at home -- or at least as close as they can get for now. Here’s hoping they can make it back to Ukraine if they want.

If you missed the video of their warm welcome, here it is again:

Thanks for reading. I would be in favor of IQ tests for politicians. But I’m afraid the results would scare the bejesus out of me. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.