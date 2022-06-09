When - and if - to get the second booster, busy days for the Jan. 6 committee, Trump’s mysterious gap, and Chris Rock in Boston

Now, we here in Boston believe that it was Dr. William T. G. Morton who first used ether at Mass. General in 1846. But it turns out that Morton was the first doctor to publicly demonstrate its use, in the MGH operating theater later named the Ether Dome, where Dr. John Warren painlessly removed a tumor from the neck of a patient who had inhaled ether. (What was it with neck tumors back then?)

Hello! It’s Wednesday, March 30, the 89th day of the year. It’s National Doctors’ Day, an observance dreamed up by the wife of a ... yes, doctor ... in Georgia in 1933. It’s held on March 30 because that’s the day in 1842 that Dr. Crawford Long of Georgia became the first doctor to administer inhaled ether as an anesthetic when he gave some to a patient who was having a tumor removed from his neck.

What’s it like outside? It was way too cold in New England this morning, with real-feel temps below freezing. C’MON! We got close to 50 this afternoon, which will be followed by even warmer temps -- 60 and up -- tomorrow and Friday.

Hey, sport: The Celtics host Miami at the Garden at 7:30 tonight on ESPN and NBC Sports Boston. Center Robert Williams underwent surgery for a left meniscus tear; he’ll miss the rest of the season and an unknown number of playoff games.

The Bruins host the Devils at 7 p.m. Thursday night, viewable on NESN. Defensive changes may be in the offing after they were embarrassed by the Maple Leafs last night.

The Boston Pride women’s pro hockey team won its second consecutive championship Monday night and third since winning the inaugural Isobel Cup in 2016. Captain Jillian Dempsey, part of all three championships and the Premier Hockey League’s all-time points leader, scored a goal and added an assist as the Pride came from behind in the third period to knock off the top-seeded Connecticut Whale, 4-2, in Florida. (Dempsey is a fifth-grade teacher from Winthrop, Mass., the coolest elementary school teacher ever.)

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 80,050,540

Confirmed US deaths: 979,263

Another lousy -- and preventable -- milestone: 80 million known cases in the United States, and at some point soon we’ll hit 1 million deaths. Thanks a lot, COVID deniers.

A second booster: If you’re age 50 and older, and are smart enough to understand the enormous value of the COVID-19 vaccines, you may want to get the second booster -- a fourth vaccine shot -- just approved by the FDA.

You have to wait at least four months since your previous booster, but the question is, when should you get this next shot?

If you’re 65 or older, or immunocompromised, then most scientists say to get the second booster when you can.

As for everyone else, even though protection from your first booster shot has likely waned, you may want to be strategic in your timing. For example, if you are planning a trip this summer, you might consider getting your second booster about a week before you depart.

Otherwise, you may be wise to wait until the next surge appears.

What’s complicating the issue are the conflicting reports on the need for a second booster.

A team led by Dr. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington, has evidence suggesting that a fourth exposure to the virus -- via infection or the vaccine -- will not make immunity any stronger than it is after the third shot.

In fact, a bunch of new studies suggest that three or even just two doses of a Covid vaccine are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time, according to The New York Times.

However, a study released this week out of Israel showed that those over age 60 who received a second booster of the Pfizer vaccine were 78 percent less likely to die of COVID than those who got just one booster.

Scientists say the study is a bit problematic, in that it hasn’t been peer-reviewed, and all of the people who got the fourth shot were volunteers, and therefore more likely to be extremely careful about their health.

Nonetheless, there’s no doubt that there was some benefit, and many doctors are recommending the second booster. Remember, the virus may be laying low right now, but it’s still lurking. A second booster isn’t going to harm you, and timed to fit your lifestyle, it could be a lifesaver.

The bottom line: If you are immunocompromised, you may want to consider getting it now. If not, watch for news about another variant and keep an eye on the next surge. And talk to your doctor.

US Senator Susan Collins of Maine, the woman of perpetual concern, said today that she’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, ensuring that at least one Republican won’t be a total partisan hack when it comes to approving Joe Biden’s pick of the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Watch this week for the House select committee that’s looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to decide whether to ask -- and if need be, subpoena -- Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to talk about her deranged text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In her texts, Thomas agitated aggressively for Meadows and other Trumpers to be unrelenting in their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and return the Orange Menace to power.

The committee will want to ask her what she knew about the organizing efforts behind the Capitol assault, and may try to obtain other communications she had with other Trump associates, including Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

They also want to know about any pillow talk she had with hubby, especially since in one text to Meadows, she said she had discussed the would-be Trump coup with her “best friend.”

Meanwhile, committee members are quite annoyed that AG Merrick Garland and the Justice Department have yet to decide whether to prosecute Meadows on the contempt of Congress charge that the committee recommended last December because of his refusal to appear for a deposition.

The Justice Department moved within three weeks to criminally charge former Trump whisperer Steve Bannon after getting a referral from the committee, so their foot-dragging on Meadows is a head-scratcher. (Bannon is scheduled to go on trial in July.)

There is a difference: Meadows did cooperate with the committee briefly, turning over thousands of e-mails and text messages (that’s how the Virginia Thomas texts came to light) that are critical evidence in the committee’s investigation. But those Meadows talks broke down and he stopped cooperating.

The Meadows timeline is particularly concerning to committee members because they just held two more Trumpers in contempt: alleged economist Peter Navarro, who was Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, who handled the White House’s social media messages and heavily promoted Trump’s false narrative about a stolen election.

Committee members are frustrated over the Meadows inaction.

The Justice Department should “not apply any doctrine of immunity that might block Congress from fully uncovering and addressing the causes of the January 6th attack,” GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming said.

Democrat Adam Schiff of California concurred: “Without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight, and without oversight, no accountability -- for the former president, or any other president, past, present, or future,” he said. “Without enforcement of its lawful process, Congress ceases to be a co-equal branch of government.”

Speaking of the Former Guy, it will be interesting to see if the committee can forensically uncover the phone calls he made and text messages he sent during that mysterious 7-hour and 37-minute gap in the official White House phone log of that day.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the records purport to show that he didn’t use his phone once from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, as he sat in the White House watching the violent riot on TV and refusing, for more than three hours, to call off his MAGA hordes.

He tweeted a lot: He told congressional Republicans to fight for him and trashed VP Mike Pence for not being willing to subvert the Constitution. As he sat watching TV, he marveled at the support he was getting from the MAGA crowd who were beating cops and hunting down Pence and Democrats. But didn’t use his phone to talk to anyone? Hardly.

Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator Tommy Tuberville said they talked to Trump on the phone during that time period.

So the suspicion is that either somebody erased the White House phone logs, or Trump used somebody else’s phone or a burner phone to avoid records of who he talked to.

Maybe the Justice Department hasn’t acted on the Meadows referral yet because it has its hands full looking into the shady dealings of sad sack Hunter Biden, the president’s son who finds himself under investigation for allegations that include failure to pay federal taxes, failure to register as a foreign agent, and possible money laundering.

Hunter Biden has said he was messed up on drugs during the time period under investigation, and while we’re certainly sympathetic to those who get addicted to drugs, it kind of seems like a too-convenient excuse. If he gets indicted, Repubs are going to have a field day blaming his father for the son’s misdeeds.

Three days after actor Will Smith walked up onto the stage at the Oscars and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Rock will appear on stage at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston tonight.

It’s his first post-Oscars public appearance, made even more significant by the fact that he hasn’t said anything publicly about the Smith assault.

Rock has six sold-out shows at the Wilbur over the next three days, and it seems inevitable that he’s going to address the controversy.

After the board of the Academy of Motion Pictures, which holds the Oscars, sent a letter to members saying it was “upset and outraged” by Smith’s actions and was looking into possible consequences for the actor, Smith issued a public apology to Rock.

Stay tuned.

Finally, here’s a pop quiz. There are two sets of quotes below about the murderous thug who’s the president of Russia. You have to figure out which things Trump has said and which Joe Biden has said.

Set A

Putin is “a butcher” for the relentless shelling of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine that Russian forces have demolished.

”I think he is a war criminal.”

Putin is “a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

”Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold global peace. But now the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about. It was always about naked aggression, about Putin’s desire for empire by any means necessary -- by bullying Russia’s neighbors through coercion and corruption, by changing borders by force, and, ultimately, by choosing a war without a cause.”

Set B

”Putin contacted me and was so nice. He could not have been nicer. He was so nice and so everything. But you have to give him credit that what he’s doing for that country in terms of their world prestige is very strong. So smart.“

”Putin is a tough cookie who loves his country. The people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were.“

”I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine, of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.“

”So Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. I know him very well. Very, very well.”

Thanks for reading. Okay, so the pop quiz wasn’t that difficult. But it is dramatic, no? E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.