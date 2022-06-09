David Allan Boucher, host of ‘Bedtime Magic’ on 106.7 FM, announces he’ll retire after 40 years

“40 years is a long time and I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend that time at one dial position, one time slot, on one great radio station. I’m very grateful to the generations of friends who spend so many years with us every night. Without them...there wouldn’t have been a show,” Boucher said in a statement posted to the station’s Facebook page .

“I’m adding my name to the list of people who’ve decided to retire,” Boucher said on Thursday during the station’s morning show. Boucher, who has never intentionally shown his face to fans, added that the station will be winding down “Bedtime Magic” at the end of the month.

David Allan Boucher, host of “Bedtime Magic,” told listeners Wednesday night that he’s retiring, ending a four-decade run as host of Magic 106.7 FM′s popular nighttime radio show.

Boucher started “Bedtime Magic” in 1982, the same year the station was launched. The show runs every weeknight from 7 p.m. to midnight, bringing listeners a mix of Boucher’s deep, soothing voice and some easy listening. In his 40 years on the air, he never intentionally revealed his face to fans.

“I’m whoever you want me to be,” Boucher told the Globe in 2018.

Boucher joked on Thursday that he started getting ads in the mail “for those lift chairs ... so I thought this might be the time [to retire].”

In its statement, the station called “Bedtime Magic” “the most successful nighttime show in the history of Boston radio. [Boucher] was the first voice on Magic when it signed on 40 years ago — and has been a mainstay on Magic 106.7 since.”

The station said it would be celebrating Boucher’s legacy with special programming.

“I’m not going anywhere right away,” he said on Thursday’s morning show, adding that he’s planning to take a brief vacation but will be back later this month for “some reminiscing.”

Boucher’s announcement comes after Boston radio icon Matthew Siegel of KISS 108′s “Matty in the Morning” show announced his retirement last month. Siegel was on the air for 41 years.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.