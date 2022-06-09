Kokoda serves Fijian cuisine in the Seaport; The Burlington Mall gets a drinking destination

Openings: The Blackfin Collective, the team behind Cambridge’s Cloud & Spirits and Boston’s Love Art Sushi, launches the Seaport’s Kokoda (53 Northern Blvd.), hopefully arriving by late June.
Kokoda is named for Fiji’s national dish: cubed whitefish ceviche tossed in cold spiced coconut milk with cucumber, tomato, yellow pepper, and scallion. They’ll use various locally caught fish in poke-style bowls, with options to buy by the pound. For dessert, try pandan sorbet and ube black rice pudding. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Blackfin also owns Suasday (227 Hanover St.), which celebrates a grand opening this weekend. Visit for Cambodian sandwiches Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., with breakfast to come. Jessica Chiep and Menghong Hak oversee the project, preparing toasted baguettes with lemongrass chicken, coconut beef curry, crawfish, five-spice tofu, and more.
Vitality Bowls, which serves açaí bowls — a blend of antioxidant-packed açaí berry with healthy toppings such as almonds, granola, fruits, veggies, and flaxseed — opens a café in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (113 Bond Square) on Friday, June 10. It’s the first Massachusetts venue for the California-based brand. A Cambridge location will open soon.
On a more hedonistic note, Common Craft (75 Middlesex Turnpike) has opened at the Burlington Mall. It’s a swilling megaplex: taproom, winery, beer garden, and speakeasy, plus bottles for sale and an entertainment-ready patio. Look for offerings from Malden’s Idle Hands, Vermont’s Hermit Thrush, Salem’s Deacon Giles Distillery, and more. Oh, and there’s food: Pair your libations with flatbreads, dumplings, burgers, and bowls — many of which incorporate beers and spirits in their recipes.
Patios: Visit the W Hotel’s Urban Oasis (100 Stuart St.) for a cosmopolitan, al fresco, floral-inspired dining experience in the heart of the city at lunch or dinner. Order drinks garnished with edible flower popsicles, paired with light summer bites: scallop and shrimp ceviche; strawberry kale salad; and cheese and charcuterie garnished with wildflowers and herbs.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.