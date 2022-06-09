Kokoda serves Fijian cuisine in the Seaport; The Burlington Mall gets a drinking destination

Openings: The Blackfin Collective, the team behind Cambridge’s Cloud & Spirits and Boston’s Love Art Sushi, launches the Seaport’s Kokoda (53 Northern Blvd.), hopefully arriving by late June.

Kokoda is named for Fiji’s national dish: cubed whitefish ceviche tossed in cold spiced coconut milk with cucumber, tomato, yellow pepper, and scallion. They’ll use various locally caught fish in poke-style bowls, with options to buy by the pound. For dessert, try pandan sorbet and ube black rice pudding. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Blackfin also owns Suasday (227 Hanover St.), which celebrates a grand opening this weekend. Visit for Cambodian sandwiches Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., with breakfast to come. Jessica Chiep and Menghong Hak oversee the project, preparing toasted baguettes with lemongrass chicken, coconut beef curry, crawfish, five-spice tofu, and more.