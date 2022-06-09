A splashy waterfront resort in Maine, a youthful music fest, and Juneteenth in New Orleans

Take advantage of the Grand Opening Package at Salt Cottages, a reimagined Bar Harbor resort opening Fourth of July weekend. Book by June 30 and get 20 percent off the nightly rate at the property’s maritime-inspired accommodations including 30 standalone cottages (studios plus one- and two-bedroom offerings) and 10 boutique motor lodge rooms. Originally built in the 1940s, on a hillside overlooking Frenchman Bay, the transformed resort is minutes from both the Hulls Cove entrance to Acadia National Park and downtown Bar Harbor restaurants and attractions. Amenities include expansive outdoor pool, two spacious hot tubs, stone firepits, onsite snack bar (think burgers, lobster rolls, and ice cream), game room, playground, and more. Package also includes goodie-stuffed swag bag. Rates from $399. 207-288-9918, saltcottagesbarharbor.com.

FESTIVAL CELEBRATES YOUNG MUSICIANS

You don’t have to be a kid to love Resurgam, the new inclusive and community-minded music and arts festival designed to spotlight Portland’s creativity and youth. The one-day event, organized by the Maine Academy of Modern Music, will be held at waterfront venue, Thompson’s Point. Live music will be featured on multiple indoor and outdoor stages by dozens of young musicians and bands with names like Buttery Flaky Crust, Pigeon Suit, Anthem Hypocrisy and Let’s Call Grandma! The event also includes food trucks, a “maker’s mall” filled with local vendors and Maine artisans, children’s parade, and more. June 12, noon-9 p.m. Free. www.maineacademyofmodernmusic.org/resurgam

THERE:

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL IN NOLA

Those heading to The Big Easy in June won’t want to miss the New Orleans Juneteenth Festival, a three-day extravaganza commemorating the abolition of slavery in America (June 18-20). The festival’s free entertainment features spoken-word artists, dance artists, musicians, poets, and rappers. Seminars and workshops delve into important community issues such as education, economics, and spirituality. Vendors will offer tasty NoLa cuisine — crawfish, BBQ shrimp and snowballs — and crafts such as specialty soaps, crystals, natural oils, clothing, jewelry, and beadwork. www.neworleans.com/events/holidays-seasonal/juneteenth. Visitors can learn more about the trans-Atlantic slave trade and New Orleans’s connection to it at various places in the city that are open year-round, such as the New Orleans African American Museum, All About Dat’s Black heritage and jazz tours, the Whitney Plantation, Congo Square, and more. www.neworleans.com.

RAINBOWS AND ROSÉ

Pack your rainbow flag and head to the Big Apple to celebrate NYC Pride at its annual parade, one of the largest Pride marches in the world (June 26). Need a place to stay? A hotel partner for NYC Pride Month, the new voco Times Square South, an IHG Hotel, is offering a monthlong package: Pride & Rosé with voco + Veuve du Vernay. Upon arrival, guests who book the package will receive a complimentary 187 ml bottle of Veuve du Vernay Ice Sparkling Rosé along with a personalized welcome note. Beyond the perk, voco Times Square South is well-located on 36th and 9th streets, close to Fifth Avenue, Hudson Yards, Broadway, and Times Square. Rooms feature Keurig coffee makers, contemporary bathrooms and free Wi-Fi; 24/7 fitness and business centers keep you in shape and connected. Package rates from $233 per night. 212-524-8990, www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/en/new-york.

EVERYWHERE:

SAFETY AT SEA

Just in time for summer boating season, Adventure Medical Kits is debuting a new Coast Guard-approved series of marine medical kits. Seven models are designed to meet the needs of a variety of boaters, from solo kayakers to recreational boaters and even to commercial fishing vessels with a large crew. The mid-priced Marine 600 is ideal for one to six people on an extended trip up to six hours away from professional care. Contents include a wide range of wound, burn, and blister care items, along with medications, fracture and sprain supplies, and an emergency blanket to prevent hypothermia. A waterproof and shockproof case features stainless steel hardware and an o-ring seal to keep supplies dry, even if submerged for 30 minutes in up to three feet of water. A copy of Marine Medicine: A Comprehensive Guide is included to help identify and treat more than 200 injuries and illnesses specifically related to marine medicine. Marine 600: $199. Other models: $59.99-$799.99 www.adventuremedicalkits.com/medical-kits/marine/marine-600.html

DIGITAL PHOTOS ON DISPLAY

Wondering what to do with the hundreds of fabulous photos you took on vacation? The Monster Smart Home Digital Photo Frame might be the perfect solution for storing, exhibiting and showing off your many trip highlights. The user-friendly digital photo frame, with 1280p HD display, has 16GB of internal storage that can hold up to 4,000 photos and videos. Uploads up to 100 photos and videos at a time — even while traveling — using the Monster app. Synchs with voice-controlled devices. Touchscreen interface. Images can be shared with anyone who has a Monster app log in. App includes an additional 6GB of cloud storage. 8-inch $129.99; 10-inch $169.99. us.amazon.com/Monster-Digital-Definition-Picture-Frame/dp/B09636WC78

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.