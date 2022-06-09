This solo cruise was like stepping into a postcard that served really good food

The town was practically designed for postcards — you know, back when people took the time to seek out stamps and put stationary in mailboxes.

PORTOFINO, Italy — This town is like the supermodel of small Italian fishing villages — there are no bad angles. No matter where you walk in Portofino, you’re treated to views of the clear Tigullian Gulf and multicolored, sun-bleached homes carefully arranged around the half-moon bay. One path takes you up to Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle that I believe was constructed simply to provide a scenic vantage point and perhaps look for pirates. Another whisks you along the Walk of Kisses, with even better views, if such a thing was possible.

This is where I found myself on a blazing Sunday afternoon last month, fending off a trofie al pesto food coma while contemplating why I live so far from Italy. Portofino is part of the ribbon of scenic towns along the Mediterranean that make up the Italian Riviera. Wistfully gazing at these hamlets can do more to lower your blood pressure than any beta-blocker or ACE inhibitor.

My only problem (more accurately written as “problem”) in planning a visit to this heaven on earth was figuring out the best way to see as much of the Italian Riviera without committing to just one town. It’s not unlike sitting in a restaurant, deciding what you want for dinner, and realizing that you’d rather have several appetizers rather than limit yourself to one entree. An in-depth search (that’s shorthand for typing a question into Google) led me to a cruise line that introduced an Italian Riviera itinerary this year. This would be my antipasto platter. I would have a trip of multiple small portions and forgo the main course.

What I found was Ponant’s ship, the Lyrial. I read positive reviews about both the brand and the ship. There were 186 passengers aboard my cruise (it has 122 cabins and can hold a maximum of 264 passengers), which felt like a reasonable number for the small ship. There were no vaccine or testing requirements to enter France or Italy, but the cruise line required a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure and proof of vaccination.

What I liked best about the itinerary was, much like myself, it wasn’t overly ambitious. This wasn’t “The Amazing Race.” The focus was concentrated on a culturally-connected region in eight stops. The price tag for eight days and seven nights of French luxury with Italian scenery was approximately $3,000.

Plaza Massena Square in Nice, France. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Before we get back to Portofino, or even board the ship, it’s important (at least for me) to talk about Nice. The Lyrial departed from Nice, and I arrived a day early to explore the French city. My initial reaction was “Why have I not been here before?” Walking the streets was like a lesson in European architecture. From the narrow streets of old Nice, to neighborhoods with boulevards that open up for the Baroque structures, then Belle Époque buildings, and eventually ending with the Art Deco splendor from post-World War I construction. This is where the wealthy once came to play, and it shows. Pair that with an oceanside stroll along the Promenade des Anglais and a glass of wine, and you have yourself a lovely day.

Once I boarded the ship the following day, my plan was to use it as a base for exploration. The Lyrial is not a ship for families with small children, nor is it the kind that slaps you with the sensory overload of casinos and 24-hour buffets.

There’s a pool, but otherwise the focus here is the scenery and the cuisine. There was an equal split between American and French passengers, which meant people dressed well for dinner. I packed a tuxedo for the captain’s dinner, primarily because it was the first time in more than two years I had a chance to wear a tux.

The pool deck of the Lyrial cruise ship. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The other plus was that the ship was small enough to enter ports that big hulking cruise ships cannot. This introduced me to towns I may have overlooked if I was planning an itinerary for myself, such as Bastia in Corsica. Although Bastia — which was the first stop — is located on a French island, it set the stage for the Italian week to come. Commonalities in these towns include (but are not limited to): Ancient citadels and castles, 16th-century churches, fantastic wines, pebble beaches, and views for days.

And this, my friends, is how I fell in love with Elba, previously known to me only as “that Tuscan island where Napoleon was exiled” and “the last name of Idris.” We should all be as lucky as Napoleon to get exiled to Elba. It’s an alluring island dotted with petite coastal villages and the best pesto I’ve ever consumed. The restaurant where that pesto exists is called Salegrosso. A moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips, and yet I still ordered more.

As much as I’d like to take the credit, I was not the one to find Salegrosso, nor find the best parts of Elba. A kind family from Virginia that took pity on me and adopted me for the duration of the cruise brought me around the island. One of the benefits of solo cruising is that you end up meeting some fascinating people who can add a new dimension to your exploration. Note to self: Write a story about the benefits of solo cruising.

My new family included a retired dentist and his wife, along with their son and daughter-in-law. Normally I wouldn’t reveal their identities, particularly because mom Debi makes gingerbread houses that should be condemned, however, their son is the country’s only deaf neurologist who works with adults, and I found the family to be engaging, fun, and warm. So please, let’s hear it for the Leekoff family and their kindness, but perhaps not so much for Debi’s baking.

I opted to plan my own excursions off the ship rather than purchase them through the cruise line. Bus tours are not my thing, and I can cover more ground when I’m not with a large group. But as we neared the three ports where I had hired guides, each canceled on me. This had the potential to be disastrous, instead, it was a blessing. Life handed me lemons, and I made limoncello.

The bright yellow "cabinovias" (cable cars) bring visitors up Monte Capanne in Elba, Italy. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Had my Elba guide not canceled, I never would have had the best pesto of my life with the lovely Leekoff family. Also, I never would have had the opportunity to ride in a yellow cage up to the top Monte Capanne, the tallest mountain on Elba. I squeezed into the car with the family and we rode the treacherously narrow roads around the island to reach Cabinovia Monte Capanne. Let’s just call it the Mountain of Yellow Cages. If you find yourself in Elba (and I recommend that you make a point of finding yourself there), my advice is to forgo the National Museum of Napoleonic Residences and instead head for the yellow cages. But only if you’re OK with heights and views that will knock your Crocs off.

Previous to my Elba cancellation, my guide in the port of Livorno also canceled. This one was particularly devastating because the plan was to take the hour-and-45-minute train ride from the ship to Florence, rent a Vespa, and zoom around the Tuscan countryside. So with equal parts pluck and lunacy I put together my own Vespa tour in about 15 minutes and boarded the train to Florence.

It may have helped if I had scooter riding experience (particularly in Italy), but I somehow got out of Florence and arrived in San Gimignano. Did I nearly die several times? Yes. Was I happy I risked life and multiple limbs? You bet your sweet strozzapreti I did. I arrived just after the tour buses had departed and I felt as if I had the town and all of those medieval towers to myself. If you’re able, time your visit to avoid the crowds. I had a very late lunch at La Vecchia Nicchia, where I consumed more sausages and cheese than any human should.

The stunning medieval architecture of San Gimignano in the Tuscany region of Italy. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

San Gimignano was the star of the day, but on the Vespa I made several detours to small towns along the way back to Florence. I nearly missed the ship, but I was satiated, sunburnt, and ready for dinner with the family. I think they were thrilled they had a break from me for the day.

My brain’s mailbox is now stuffed with Italian Riviera postcards. I didn’t even mention Cinque Terre, a region which is best reached by boat and is so perfect it looks as if it was built for a scene from “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” In reality, it was used in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and its cliffs were the inspiration for purgatory in Dante’s “The Divine Comedy,” but let’s stay with Ripley shall we?

A view of the Church of St. Peter in Porto Venere, Italy. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

However, what is stuck in my brain when I think of the Italian Riviera is Portofino. Travel snobs will dismiss my fascination with the town. It can be touristy, restaurants are expensive, and it’s filled with both high-end boutiques and shops shilling bric-a-brac to day-trippers. I choose to look past those things and instead relate to how it inspired everything from “Enchanted April,” to the 1959 Dalida song “Love in Portofino” to the 2021 Disney film “Luca.” Now, it’s inspired a travel story/love letter in The Boston Globe.

