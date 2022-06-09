An orphan dog finds a new friend at the police station

On May 4, Everett Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone was checking on a report of a small dog that had apparently been abandoned in a hallway of an apartment building. Gorgone looked but didn’t have any luck locating the dog until after her shift, when she received word that a dog matching that description had turned up in a parking lot. Gorgone picked the little dog up, and brought him to veterinarian Dr. Olga Iglikova at the Revere Pet Clinic. “He was [in] terrible condition,” said Gorgone. The dog had an infection in his mouth that was so severe that he “probably had another day to live,” she said. Iglikova was able to perform oral surgery on the dog and Gorgone brought him home to recover. While Gorgone was fostering the dog, she brought him to the Somerville Police Station, and the dog took an immediate liking to Officer Alex Lorenti. “This little nugget just started following him,” said Gorgone, “and he said, ‘I think this dog likes me!’” Gorgone is happy to report that the small dog she saved has since been adopted by Lorenti, who named his new pet “Tank.” Gorgone said Lorenti has been great to Tank, and even got him a car seat. Gorgone was happy that Tank found a new home with him. “Here’s this big guy with tattoos, and he’s madly in love with this tiny little dog,” she said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BEWARE OF FAKE CUSTOMER SERVICE

At 2:03 p.m. April 11, Watertown police were dispatched to a condo complex where a woman believed that she was a victim of identity fraud. According to police, she was having problems with her account on a popular dating website and looked up the customer service number online. Or at least that’s what she thought. When she called, the person who answered sent her a link and said it would allow him to reimburse her for her subscription to the dating service. But it wasn’t until she noticed that $268 was taken from her Venmo account that she realized she’d been duped. Police said they investigated the phone number she called and determined it was a spoof number known to be used by scammers.

‘JUST DANCING FOR HORN BEEPS’

At 6:49 p.m. May 15, Peabody police received a call from someone who said there were three youths in light blue shirts throwing stuff off the Route 128 overpass onto Route 114. According to the log entry, the responding officer located the alleged mischief-makers and determined that nothing was actually thrown, and they were “just dancing for horn beeps.” The officer then sent them on their way.

MEANWHILE ...

At the same time that evening, Peabody police received yet another call, this time from someone who said a man dropped off a vehicle in front of his residence and “dusted it off with gloves on.” The log entry stated that the vehicle, which had New Hampshire plates, had been reported as stolen from Medford. The caller gave a description of the man and where he was last seen, but officers were unable to locate him. Medford police were notified that the stolen vehicle had been located, and it was towed from the scene.

