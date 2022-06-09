Artists against gun violence, maritime music, and quilts

The Cape Ann Museum Green in Gloucester will host an exhibit titled “In Her Mind’s Eye” from June 11 to July 31 with the works of Doris Elizabeth Prouty (1947-2020), a talented self-taught African American quilter who lived in Gloucester for 40 years. The works on display showcase Prouty’s command of color and dynamic shapes and patterns, and are founded in the traditions of African quilt makers and vividly capture scenes and stories about her life and community on Cape Ann. The pieces explore narratives of social and climate justice, feminism, family and Black history. On June 19, the Museum is partnering with the North Shore Juneteenth Association and Community Engagement member Toni Waldron to present the Gloucester Juneteenth Festival, and Prouty’s work will be highlighted. The exhibit is located at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at 13 Poplar St. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org .

The PEG Center for Art & Activism of Newburyport is hosting a group show titled “Wear Orange: Artists Unite Against Gun Violence” that features 15 artists and calls for action to curb gun violence. It is curated by artist Doris Madsen in collaboration with the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America , and will be on display until July 30 at 3 Harris Street. The Center will host an event on June 16 in conjunction with the Greater Newburyport Women in Action Huddle. It will include an artist reception and program with remarks by Madsen, Mom’s Demand Action survivor and advocate Ann Haaser and gun violence survivor and Everytown activist Gregor Gibson, whose son Galen was killed by a shooter in 1992 at Simon’s Rock College. A short film produced by Madsen about the original 2021 Wear Orange online exhibition will be followed by a discussion about community activist actions.

"Going Home II", 2018, by Doris Prouty will be showcased through July 31 at the Cape Ann Museum Green along with Prouty's other quilting works. Prouty Family

The Americana Theatre Company of Plymouth will present a southern bluegrass musical tale titled “The Robber Bridegroom,” playing Thursdays through Sundays from July 7 through 24 at Spire Center for Performing Arts located at 25 ½ Court Street. “The Robber Bridegroom” is based on the novella Eudora Welty. The book and lyrics are written by Alfred Uhry, and the music is by Robert Waldman. The production is directed by Michael Kirkland, with music direction by Sarah Troxler. The musical will feature ATC company members Derek Martin as Jamie Lockhart, Jesse Sullivan as Clement Musgrove, Erin Friday as Salome and David Friday as Little Harp. For more information, visit americanatheatre.org.

The Forbes House Museum is hosting American folk musician David Coffin for its spring fundraiser, “Blow Ye Winds!” The event, which will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 215 Adams St. in Milton at 6:30 p.m., will celebrate the nautical legacy of the Forbes family and New England maritime traditions with sea shanties and historica sailor tales. Coffin is well-known in the Boston area for his knowledge of early music and as the song leader for the Revels music programs. Event proceeds will help fund the Forbes House Museum’s educational programs and preservations efforts. To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, go to forbeshousemuseum.org.

The Duxbury Free Library is hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour in celebration of Pride Month. A family-friendly event, the story hour will take place on Saturday, June 25, at 4 p.m. in the Merry Room of the library. All ages are welcome to enjoy stories, songs and dancing by two Boston-based Drag Queen artists, Just JP and Patty Bourreé. Drag Queen Story Hour is an LGBTQ-positive program that has spread nationally. The Duxbury Free Library is a welcoming place for all and aims to help children learn empathy and to embrace gender diversity. Registration is required to attend this event and children must be accompanied by a caregiver. For more information, go to duxbury.com.

The Cape Ann Museum is offering walking tours that focus on Gloucester’s architecture, history, and famous artists in the area. The one-and-a-half-hour tours are held rain or shine and are offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Each tour through downtown Gloucester is an opportunity for participants to learn about the rich history of Cape Ann from knowledgeable Cape Ann Museum docents. Tours will visit places with views of the harbor, beaches, homes, and churches. All tour participants must wear a mask, and dogs are not allowed on the walks. Online registration is required in advance. To learn more about the Cape Ann Museum walking tours or to register for a tour, go to capeannmuseum.org.

For those looking to develop skills for the workforce, the Minuteman Technical Institute of Lexington has opened registration for its adult workforce development programs, which will begin in August and September depending on the program. Minuteman Technical Institute is the adult evening division of Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District, and the programs offered include training in trades such as automotive, cosmetology, electricity, facilities management, CNC machine operation, carpentry, robotic technician, and welding. The programs follow either a 10-month or 15-week schedule. The 10-month programs run the length of a traditional school year and require tuition, and the 15-week programs are funded through grants from the Governor’s Workforce Skills Cabinet and are free for qualified applicants. For more information, visit minutemanti.org.

