Authorities say car spotted near scene of N.H. couple’s slaying has no connection to attack

The update in the probe of the murders of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66 - whose bodies were found April 21 in the vicinity of the Marsh Loop hiking trail located near their apartment in the Alton Woods complex - came in a statement Thursday from state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Authorities investigating the April double murder of a Concord, N.H. couple in their 60s said Thursday that they’ve located the owner of a vehicle that was parked by a trail where the victims’ bodies were found and confirmed the owner has “no connection” to the fatal shootings that have unsettled the community.

Authorities last week had released photos of a dark green Toyota RAV4 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road on April 18, the day the Reids left their apartment for a walk along the trail. The Reids were reported missing after failing to show up for a family engagement.

On Thursday, Formella’s office said investigators “have identified the owner/operator of that vehicle, and based on contact with that individual and the follow-up investigation conducted, investigators have determined that the individual has no connection to the homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.”

The statement said authorities are still seeking to locate the person of interest depicted in a sketch released to the public last month.

“I will stress that he is a person of interest,” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey W.R. Ward told reporters at a news conference in May. “That is, he is someone that investigators believe may have information about these crimes, as either a witness or a suspect.”

Formella’s office said Thursday that the person’s described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, standing about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, short brown hair, and a clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, and khaki-colored pants. He was carrying a black backpack, according to the statement.

“He was seen in the vicinity of the shooting on Monday, April 18, 2022,” the statement said.

Anyone with information about the man or anything else related to the case can call Concord police at 603- 225-8600, or submit tips anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. A reward of up to $33,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for the murders.

Relatives said in April that the couple had moved back to New England after Stephen Reid retired from a decadeslong career in international development. A Concord native, he joined the Peace Corps out of college, spending four years in West Africa teaching English to middle-schoolers. He met Djeswende in Washington, D.C., where she was attending college on an athletic scholarship.

“They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness,’’ the family said in a statement.

Stephen’s career frequently sent him overseas, and Djeswende, who went by Wendy, was often by his side.

“Steve’s 30-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy who also helped recently resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,’’ the family said.

After Stephen’s retirement, he and Djeswende moved to his hometown of Concord.

