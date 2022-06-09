Brockton ‘Rox’ baseball with famous names and fun

Farther down the third-base line, a man wearing a garishly decorated red suit and an American flag cowboy hat shook his head.

It was opening day at Campanelli Stadium, and this year’s Brockton Rox already had jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Between innings, the public address announcer directed the modest crowd’s attention to the roof of the third-base dugout. The team’s mascot was about to dance.

“Just when you need a kangaroo,” he grumbled, “he’s gotta go to the bathroom.”

Norm Laviolette is the new part-owner of the Rox, a Futures Collegiate Baseball League team that hosts student-athletes for the summer. This year’s roster is stacked with pedigree: The sons of David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, and Keith Foulke are all on the team.

But Laviolette, who is partnering with Florida-based owner Brian Kahn, wants to ensure the crowds keep coming even after the players with the famous names move on. He’s the cofounder of the Improv Asylum, the long-running sketch comedy studio in Boston’s North End. Laviolette also co-owns Laugh Boston, and he opened a third comedy venue, Asylum NYC, five years ago in Manhattan.

New part-owner Norm Laviolette stands during the National Anthem at the home opener of the Brockton Rox baseball team at Campanelli Stadium. DebeeTlumacki

Leaning on his entertainment background, Laviolette wants to pepper Rox fans with shtick the way a great hitter sprays baseballs all over the park during batting practice. Besides K-O the Kangaroo (when he’s not answering the call of nature), visitors can expect some familiar lower-level ballpark shenanigans: giveaways, baserunning races, and a bring-your-dog night.

But as he settles into his new role in the front office, Laviolette hopes to push the levity beyond the usual foul-territory distractions inside the lines of the game itself. He wants to take more than a few cues from the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer-league team in Georgia that has sold out every home game for years.

That’s because the Bananas, owned and operated by Scituate native Jesse Cole, have thumbed their noses at the notion that baseball is too slow and boring for younger generations. They’ve played in kilts. Players introduce themselves and sing their own walk-up songs as they step into the batter’s box. A foul ball caught by a fan is an automatic out.

Rox mascot K-O works the stands at Campanelli Stadium. DebeeTlumacki

“One of the things I’m most excited about is ‘single combat,’” Laviolette said as the Rox batted. The pitcher gets one pitch: If it’s a strike, it counts as two outs. If he throws a ball, the batter is awarded three bases.

Before the third inning, Laviolette rode a Harley-Davidson around the warning track in the outfield. While the speakers blared “Rhinestone Cowboy,” he gunned it on the straightaway in right field, and his cowboy hat flew off.

“Hey, that’s my hat!” a fan shouted.

All game, the new owner was trailed by two young guys in white suits patterned with flamingos. Mitchell Scott and Henry Nickerson are recent college graduates, aspiring comedians who have been studying improv at the Asylum.

As the Rox warmed up before the second inning, the sidekicks helped two young boys climb into inflatable bumper balls and led them onto the field.

“Be nice to your brother!” their mother yelled to the older one.

“No!” the boy called back. On the assistants’ cue, the boys ran at each other along the third-base line. When they collided, the smaller boy bounced backward, rolled, and came to a stop. As the crowd cheered, he remained there grinning, suspended upside-down.

Cole Haynes, 9, of Easton rolls inside a bumper ball. DebeeTlumacki

“The ballpark is the best place to be,” Scott said after helping the boys out of the bumper balls. “Norm texted me and said, ‘Hey, you want to work at the ballpark all summer?’ Oh, hell yeah!”

In the back row of the grandstand, longtime Rox fans Ken Anderson and Alan Comeau sat together. A cowbell with the words “BEER O’CLOCK” stood at the ready near Comeau’s foot.

Both men wore cowboy hats. It was $1 hot dog night for anyone who wore one, they explained.

Anderson, who lives in Hanover, and Comeau, a Hanson resident, have been coming to Rox games since the team competed in the independent Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball from the 2003 through the 2011 seasons. For a time, the comic actor Bill Murray was a part owner.

“I have pictures of Bill Buckner when he was the coach,” Anderson said.

They’re old-school fans; Anderson used to coach his son’s AAU team. But they wouldn’t call themselves “purists.” They fondly recalled one game last summer, when an Elvis impersonator sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and forgot the words.

Laviolette believes that some of the folks who truly love the game are the ones most eager to see it change. If it doesn’t speed up and encourage the entertainment factor, he said, baseball is in danger of losing future generations.

Fans including Anthony Belloli, 7, from Bridgewater watch from the bleachers. DebeeTlumacki

During the next break in the action, he held a microphone and hurled trivia questions at two teenage girls. For each one they got right, he gave them a dollar. They spelled “Massachusetts” correctly, but failed to guess the century when the Civil War took place.

Professional sports have become too expensive for an average family, Laviolette said. If you like football, he said, why not go see a Boston Renegades game? If hockey is your thing, how about the Boston Pride?

“It’s supposed to be way cheaper and way more fun,” he said. “That’s our motto.”

On the field, the Rox won, 8-4. Manny Jr. had a run-scoring double, and D’Angelo Ortiz walked three times. But it was the players without the famous names who starred.

The save went to pitcher Brendan Walker, who tossed three shutout innings to seal the win. His father, Jamie, drove down from New Hampshire to watch his son play.

“He’s pretty quiet,” Jamie said, when asked what Brendan is making of the hoopla surrounding the Rox. “He goes with the flow.”

Jaden Sheffield of the Brockton Rox is safe at home on a late throw to Worcester catcher Cam Seymour. DebeeTlumacki

Fans take in the game at the home opener of the Brockton Rox baseball team at Campanelli Stadium, playing against the Worcester BraveHearts. DebeeTlumacki