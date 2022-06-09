Construction accident on Northern Ave. in the Seaport leaves one dead

One person has died in a construction accident on Northern Avenue in Boston, police said.
Officers responded Thursday at 5:36 a.m. for a report of a construction accident at 65 Northern Ave., Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.
“We are investigating,” Boyle said. He said another person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after the incident.
65 Northern Ave. is located in the heart of the Seaport district. No further information about the nature of the accident was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
