First probable case of monkeypox reported in R.I.

“While monkeypox is certainly a concern, the risk to Rhode Islanders remains low — even with this finding. Monkeypox is a known — and remains an exceedingly uncommon — disease in the United States. Fortunately, there is a vaccine for monkeypox that can be given before or after exposure to help prevent infection,” interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald said in an emailed statement. “RIDOH continues to engage in active case finding and we have been communicating the latest information with healthcare providers so that they have the information they need to help us ‘identify, isolate, and inform’.”

The patient is a man in his 30s who lives in Providence County, the state Department of Health said. He tested positive for an orthopox virus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm for monkeypox. State health officials said the case is thought to be related to travel to Massachusetts. He is hospitalized and in good condition.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Health Department, which didn’t release additional details about the patient, said it’s identifying and monitoring his close contacts.

Advertisement

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s tracking multiple cases of monkeypox in countries where it typically doesn’t appear, including the United States.

CDC is asking healthcare providers to be on the lookout for patients who have a rash illness consistent with monkeypox.

According to CDC data as of Wednesday, there were 39 confirmed cases in the United States so far. One case has been reported so far in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, the only case in New England.

Monkeypox causes symptoms similar to, but milder than, smallpox, the CDC says. It begins with fever, headaches, muscle aches and exhaustion, the agency says. Within one to three days of a fever emerging, the patient develops a rash, often on the face and then spreading elsewhere. In Africa, the disease has been shown to kill as many as one in 10 people who contract it, the CDC says.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.