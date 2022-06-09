Girlfriend of Boston police officer indicted for second-degree murder in his death

The girlfriend of a Boston police officer found dead in Canton in January was indicted for second-degree murder in his death by a Norfolk County grand jury on Thursday, officials said.
Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, was also indicted for motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a collision causing death in connection with the death of Officer John O’Keefe, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.
She was taken into custody at her Mansfield home about 5 p.m. Thursday on an indictment warrant issued by the Norfolk Superior Court, according to the statement.
She is expected to be arraigned Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.
Read’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.
Read was first arrested Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant in connection with the death ofO’Keefe, who was found unresponsive outside a Canton home, prosecutors said.
She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment the next day and was released on $50,000 cash bail.
