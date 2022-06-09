Girlfriend of Boston police officer indicted for second-degree murder in his death

The girlfriend of a Boston police officer found dead in Canton in January was indicted for second-degree murder in his death by a Norfolk County grand jury on Thursday, officials said.

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, was also indicted for motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a collision causing death in connection with the death of Officer John O’Keefe, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

She was taken into custody at her Mansfield home about 5 p.m. Thursday on an indictment warrant issued by the Norfolk Superior Court, according to the statement.