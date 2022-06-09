Gun safety and money: A busy day at the R.I. State House

The House Finance Committee will unveil its revised state budget proposal and the House Judiciary Committee is taking up three gun safety bills that have gained momentum since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

On the budget, state lawmakers have a comfy surplus and plenty of American Rescue Plan money to spend, so don’t expect significant cuts. But as House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has repeatedly said, there are billions of dollars more in requests than there is money to spend.

One important question is which taxes will be cut. We know there’s been a push to speed up the elimination of the car tax, and Governor Dan McKee has floated the idea of reducing the sales tax. There has also been some chatter about temporarily suspending the gas tax to address fuel prices now approaching $5 a gallon.

What’s the plan for housing? Everyone agrees that Rhode Island needs to increase its housing stock, but we should get a better idea of the plan today. McKee wants to spend $250 million on housing, but one thing to watch is whether any money will be invested directly to build new homes.

Keep an eye on what the budget does (or doesn’t) do for social services organizations that are struggling with a workforce crisis at a moment when demand for everything from mental health services to early intervention programming for children under the age of three has never been higher.

A lot of lawmakers hoped that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal would clear the way for a move to universal pre-kindergarten programming, but that bill appears to be dead. That means a pre-K expansion is now in the hands of local lawmakers.

What other issues will be packaged into the budget? The Senate has already approved driver’s licenses for undocumented residents, but it’s unclear if it will get a House vote. Tossing that issue into the budget is one option.

Then you have the gun bills, which are in front of the House Judiciary Committee today.

Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have already promised to approve “meaningful” gun safety bills this session, and it appears they have reached an agreement to limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds, prohibit the open carry of long guns in public, and raise the age at which someone can buy long guns and ammunition from 18 to 21.

That’s going to be a significant win for advocates who have been supporting those bills for years, but it appears there will not be a vote on banning assault-style weapons this year.

