Ipswich businessman sentenced to home confinement for evading $1.8 million in payroll taxes

An Ipswich businessman was sentenced Wednesday to one year of home confinement and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to manipulating his payroll to evade more than $1.8 million in taxes, officials said.

George Vasiliades, 58, was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and more than $1.8 million in restitution, according to a Thursday statement from the US attorney’s office.

Vasiliades pleaded guilty in December to 17 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false tax returns; 17 counts of failure to collect, account for, and pay over federal employment taxes; and one count of making a false statement to the Social Security Administration, according to the statement.