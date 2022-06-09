Ipswich businessman sentenced to home confinement for evading $1.8 million in payroll taxes

An Ipswich businessman was sentenced Wednesday to one year of home confinement and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to manipulating his payroll to evade more than $1.8 million in taxes, officials said.
George Vasiliades, 58, was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and more than $1.8 million in restitution, according to a Thursday statement from the US attorney’s office.
Vasiliades pleaded guilty in December to 17 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false tax returns; 17 counts of failure to collect, account for, and pay over federal employment taxes; and one count of making a false statement to the Social Security Administration, according to the statement.
His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday afternoon.
Vasiliades operated businesses that included Boston Central Management, Alpine Property Services, Delta Labor Company, Olympic Painting & Roofing, and Turnpike General Contracting, prosecutors said.
To reduce business costs and increase profits, Vasiliades hid the true size of the companies’ payrolls from the IRS, directing employees to create shell corporations and then paying workers as independent contractors through the shell corporations, according to the statement.
He also paid some employees using bank accounts that were not connected to his payroll reporting software so that their wages would not be reported to the IRS, and he paid workers partly through false, nontaxable expense reimbursements, prosecutors said.
