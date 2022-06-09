‘John Doe’ R.I. trooper suing to get his job back reveals real name

Jason Lawton’s attorney filed legal papers to reveal himself as the “John Doe” trooper who sued in January after losing his job. The state police said he missed work on Christmas Day because he was incoherently drunk. He was already on work probation for failing to disclose a previous relationship, the state police said. Lawton’s suit — which described the events of Christmas Day as a mental health crisis for which he received treatment — said he wasn’t actually on work probation yet over the undisclosed relationship, and that the state police failed to follow the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

A former Rhode Island state trooper who sued anonymously to get his job back has now agreed to litigate his case under his own name.

After a report in The Boston Globe about his then-anonymous lawsuit, local organizations – including Direct Action for Rights and Equality, Black Lives Matter RI PAC, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island – objected to him suing under the name “John Doe.”

Their opposition is now moot after Lawton’s lawyer filed legal papers identifying him as the plaintiff Wednesday. Carly Beauvais Iafrate, his lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Superior Court Justice Alice B. Gibney heard arguments on the case in April. The state police argue he was properly fired and should not get his job back.

Lawton was a roughly 24-year veteran of the force. According to state payroll records, he was a lieutenant with a $156,239 annual salary in the most recent fiscal year.

The events that led directly to his eventual firing began in October 2021, when a major in the state police asked him about rumors that the trooper had been dating a subordinate. Lawton acknowledged that he was.

Lawton’s legal papers said the rules don’t prohibit consensual dating relationships among colleagues, and that he didn’t supervise her. But the state police said they moved his shift to ensure he never would. Under the state police’s policies, he was supposed to inform his superiors about the relationship.

The state police leadership and the trooper agreed on a two-day suspension over not notifying superiors about the romantic relationship. Under the agreement, the trooper would be on probation for three months, when he’d give up his rights under the police bill of rights — including a hearing that could review or even reject his punishment if he got in trouble again. The probationary period would start, his court papers say, after he’d served his two-day suspension and returned to work.

Just a few weeks later, on Dec. 25, 2021, Lawton failed to show up for work, the state police said. He was supposed to oversee patrol operations for the entire state that day. When his supervisor and another member of the division went to check on him, they found him “heavily intoxicated,” unable to speak coherently, or do anything but sit in a chair, the state police said. The trooper was in his full uniform, with a gun in his duty belt. It turned out to be unloaded.

“Your dereliction of duty and misconduct placed troopers under your command at risk, reflected poor leadership, terrible judgment and could have resulted in harm to the citizens of this state,” then-Col. James Manni wrote in the letter terminating Lawton.

Lawton’s suit, meanwhile, said his work probation hadn’t yet started, because he hadn’t served the two unpaid suspension days and returned to work by the time of the events of Christmas Day. His suit also alleges he didn’t knowingly waive his rights under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, and took issue with the process the state police followed in disciplining him.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.