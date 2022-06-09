‘Lucky’ gas station in Methuen sells three $1 million winning tickets in last month

The gas station is located at 551 Broadway, officials said.

The winning tickets were sold at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, which is the top-selling lottery agent in the state, according to Christian Teja, a spokesman for the lottery. Two of the three winning tickets were instant tickets, officials said.

A gas station in Methuen has sold three $1 million winning lottery tickets since May 1, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

The mostrecent winner was Brittany Briody of Saugus, who won the “$1 million Mega Millions prize” when the first five numbers on her “Quic Pic ticket” matched the ones selected at a drawing held last Friday, the lottery said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

She claimed her prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester and received a one-time payment of $1 million before taxes, officials said.

Briody and her mother stopped at the Ted’s Stateline Mobil to buy a lottery ticket per her mother’s suggestion, officials said.

“She and her mother were driving to New Hampshire when her mother suggested that they stop at Ted’s to buy a ticket because of its reputation as a ‘lucky store,’” the lottery said.

Rebecca Wilson of Methuen won a $1 million prize on May 18 after purchasing her ticket at Ted's Stateline Mobil. Massachusetts State Lottery

On May 18, the lottery said, Rebecca Wilson of Methuen won a $1 million prize in the “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game after she bought her $30 ticket at the gas station.

Wilson planned on using some of her prize money to pay off her mortgage on her house. officials said.

On May 3, the LOTM Trust of Andover claimed another $1 million prize in the lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the lottery said. The winning ticket was purchased for $20, said Tony Amico, the gas station’s owner, in a telephone interview Thursday.

The trust was represented by Mayte Ramos and opted “to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes),” officials said.

Advertisement

LOTM Trust claimed the first $1 million prize, which was sold at Ted's Stateline Mobil, on May 3. Massachusetts State Lottery

Ted’s Stateline Mobil received a $10,000 bonus with each winning ticket, the lottery said.

Amico said the bonuses help keep the business afloat, especially as they lost “a lot of money on gas and in-store sales during COVID.”

“It’s going to take a while to recover and this really helps,” Amico said. “We don’t become rich with it, but it certainly helps. Without it, we’d be struggling.”

The bonuses have helped him keep his 12-person staff employed and raise their wages. The gas station was behind in bills, he said, and while the bonuses don’t bring the store up to date, they’re still a huge help.

Amico explained that along with these recent winners , they also had one in January 2019, one in in January 2020, and then another in March 2021.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.