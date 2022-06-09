Man arrested for allegedly setting fires in Belchertown and Springfield

The first fire was allegedly set on March 29, and damaged the exterior of a building at 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown, the statement said. The fire was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.

John J. Noga, 58, of Webster, is charged with four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling, the State fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A man was arrested for allegedly setting five fires in Belchertown and Springfield between late March and early June, the State fire marshal’s office said Thursday.

The Springfield Fire Department extinguished burning trash debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. on May 31, the statement said. Trash debris were also allegedly set ablaze and extinguished by civilians in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield on June 1

Advertisement

Two separate brush fires were also set in the area of 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown on June 1, the statement said.

“The first fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene and the second, a short time later, was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department,” the statement said.

Belchertown Fire Chief John S. Ingram, Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement the fires could have been far worse.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and no residents displaced in any of these incidents,” the statement said. “But any of them could have grown into a dangerous or even deadly situation.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.