Mass. lawmakers override Baker veto, allow driver’s licenses for undocumented residents

The new law, which follows decades of advocacy in Massachusetts, takes effect July 1, 2023.

The House voted 119-36 mostly along party lines Wednesday to override the veto. With a 32-8 vote and the slam of Senate President Karen E. Spilka’s gavel Thursday, Massachusetts became the 17th state to allow such licenses.

Massachusetts legislators on Thursday voted into law a bill to allow driver’s licenses for residents without legal immigration status, overriding a veto from Governor Charlie Baker. The new law, which has support from law enforcement groups, immigrant rights advocates, and insurance companies, will take effect next summer.

“This is a well-vetted piece of legislation,” bill sponsor Senator Brendan P. Crighton, a Lynn Democrat, said ahead of the vote. “Our roads are safer when every single driver has to have a road test, vision test, and obtain insurance . . . this is something we should all want.”

Advertisement

Outside the State House, immigrant workers, families, and other activists braved the rain and wind to support the Senate’s veto override. The group slept in front of the building for a 24-hour camp-out ahead of the anticipated vote.

The sun came out in the afternoon, and activists danced to music playing through loud speakers as cars passing by on Beacon Street honked in support. The sounds filtered into the Senate chamber on the State House’s third floor.

“We are all excited and we feel very, very optimistic,” Cosecha Massachusetts’ Erika Arévalo said in Spanish. “For more than 20 years our community has been in this fight. We believe that today it will happen because [of] pressure not only from the coalition, but from the people who are in the streets.”

Arévalo, 40, moved to Boston from El Salvador a decade ago, and recalled past actions put on by Cosecha, like marches and a hunger strike, which she said eventually pushed lawmakers to act.

Advertisement

“It is only now that the community has lost its fear,” she said.

Senator Adam Gomez, a Springfield Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, said the bill is crucial for undocumented immigrants, “an integral part of our state.”

“Undocumented immigrants are our neighbors, our friends, our community, our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Come next year, people without legal immigration status will be able to obtain a driver’s license by providing two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport and birth certificate or a passport and a marriage certificate. The legislation clarifies that people who do not have proof of lawful presence will not automatically be registered to vote under a current state law that registers those seeking driver’s licenses who are of voting age.

The measure’s success, after years of failed advocacy framing the issue as one of social justice, came after language was tightened to draw more support from law enforcement, and thus the support of more conservative members. The bill was backed by the majority of the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys, as well as the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police.

Advocates have long argued that drivers who are licensed and insured make for a safer environment for the rest of the state’s drivers, regardless of immigration status. But opponents expressed concern over people without legal status getting documentation reserved for citizens or illegally using a driver’s license to vote.

Advertisement

“This bill represents a construct that is very problematic,” said Republican Senator Bruce E. Tarr, whose amendments to the bill were rejected during floor debate. “It creates an incredible threat to the credibility of the electoral process . . . I truly wish that we had taken a different path.”

One day after lawmakers sent the legislation to his desk, Baker vetoed the measure, citing a risk to election security that Secretary of State William F. Galvin, the state’s top election official, called “a red herring.”

Spilka called Baker’s veto “misguided.”

“We are a nation of immigrants,” she wrote on Twitter after the veto letter was sent. “We all benefit from increased public safety. And everyone deserves to feel safe and get to work, pick up children and be a part of their communities without fear.”

Though the measure got broad support from lawmakers, a recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of Massachusetts residents found that a narrow plurality of respondents — about 47 percent — opposed the legislation. About 46 percent were in favor, and 7 percent were undecided.

Democratic candidates for governor Attorney General Maura Healey and Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz both support the legislation, while Republican gubernatorial hopefuls Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are both against it.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.