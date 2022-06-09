Mass. reports 4,073 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,461 among staff

The 5,534 total cases represent a drop of 2,513, or 31 percent, than those reported last week , according to data published by the state.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported a decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for the third consecutive week, with 4,073 new cases among students and 1,461 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 0.44

Percentage of positive staff members: 1.04

Number of participating schools: 1,522

Number of pooled tests: 31,409

Pooled test positivity rate: 3.29%

For the week ending Wednesday, the districts that reported the highest total number of cases were Boston Public Schools, which reported 270 cases among students and 64 among staff; Newton Public Schools, which reported 109 cases among students and 37 among staff; and Worcester Public Schools, which reported 87 cases among students and 42 among staff.

BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced on Wednesday that the district will end its mask mandate starting Monday. Boston was among the last remaining districts across the state that kept a mask mandate in place after the state lifted its requirement that masks be worn in school, leaving the decision to local leaders, in February.

Masks will still be required under certain circumstance, but Cassellius said the Boston Public Health Commission advised the decision after a recent decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and fewer traces of the virus showing up in the city’s wastewater.

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 6

Cases among children (from May 22 to June 6):

From birth to age 4: 1,922

5 to 9 years old: 1,853

10 to 14 years old: 1,941

15 to 19 year old: 1,950

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 77

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

