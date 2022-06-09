Mayor Wu, under pressure, releases more BPD records from former Boston police union leader Patrick Rose

The 100-plus pages of internal affairs documents expose “systemic failures” 25 years ago, Wu told reporters Thursday, and yet the documents still failed to answer a key question: Who made the decision that allowed Rose to return to the force on full duty, without any discipline, where he was able to ascend union ranks while committing more crimes through to his retirement four years ago.

Disgraced former police officer Patrick M. Rose Sr. was allowed to return to patrol 25 years ago in spite of sustained allegations that he sexually molested a child after his union lawyer — now a state judge — produced affidavits in which the victim and a relative recanted their testimony, according to new police internal affairs documents released Thursday by Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration. The documents show as well that Rose underwent court-ordered counseling for his actions, of which the city and police department were aware.

Rose, 67, the former head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was sentenced to serve at least 10 years in state prison in April after pleading guilty to molesting six children over several decades.

“Horrible injustices took place in Boston here,” Wu said. “These documents, although they don’t answer every question that we have, and we believe that no documentation exists to answer those questions, my hope is that the release of the full file shows the larger context and continued urgency for the city of Boston and our police department to have the authority and the resources to take urgent action when there is evidence of criminal misconduct, and to be able to immediately terminate officers after a violation of the public trust has been found.”

The newly released court documents show that Rose’s then-union lawyer, Thomas Drechsler, threatened legal action against the Boston Police Department if it did not return Rose to full active duty. Drechsler, who now presides as a Superior Court judge, has previously refused to answer Globe questions about his involvement in the case.

The court records show that Drechsler sent a letter to the internal affairs division in 1997 pointing out that the victim who initially filed a complaint against Rose recanted the allegations in an affidavit, and so did a family member. The affidavit was prepared by Drechsler.

“In light of the affidavit [by the victim] … I would request that my client be put back on full duty forthwith,” he wrote. The letter added that the union intended to challenge the police department’s decision at the time to keep Rose on administrative duty, saying “I would contend however that it is now clear, in light of the enclosed material, that any attempt on the part of the department to impose discipline upon my client would be unsuccessful.”

The documents show that top police commanders, including Robert P. Dunford, Rose’s commanding officer at the time, were made aware of the allegations against Rose but they do not describe any further actions. Dunford eventually climbed to the position of superintendent in chief.

The court documents show that internal affairs investigators sustained the allegations that Rose molested a child, even after he was acquitted, in part because he had agreed to undergo therapy ordered by the court at the time.

Rose was eventually returned to patrol without any restrictions. Court records show on patrol Rose interacted with children and sexual assault victims.

The Boston Globe filed a lawsuit seeking the release of the records, among other internal affairs records, dating back to former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration. Last year, former mayor Kim Janey released a portion of the records related to the internal affairs investigation. But the release of the records Thursday showed a greater scope of what the department know about the allegations at the time, and the lack of action.

The records showed Boston Police Commissioner Paul F. Evans was informed in 1996 that his own investigators believed one of their officers had sexually abused a child, but after pushback from the union, the patrolman was allowed to keep his badge and return to patrol. Evans issued a statement last year saying that the department did everything it could at the time to hold Rose accountable.

After Wu took office, she pledged in April to hold city employees to the “highest standard of accountability [and] transparency.” She vowed to “never turn down an opportunity for the city to try to make good and repair harms of the past.”

Last month, Wu suggested in a television interview she had been prevented from accessing Rose’s file at the Boston Police Department. Facing criticism, Wu backtracked days later, acknowledging that as mayor she has, “the authority and the ability to read and access all documents that are owned by the city of Boston.”

After the mayor misspoke, the Wu administration notified the media that it planned to release a redacted version of Rose’s personnel file.

