McKee administration balks at $30m ask for Tidewater Landing soccer stadium

“We are in close communication with the developer and have asked his team to present a solution that doesn’t rely exclusively on the state to close the project’s financial gap and that offers reasonable taxpayer safeguards,” Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement late Wednesday. “If the developer shares a plan that’s more fair to the state and more protective of the taxpayer, we will return promptly to the Commerce board. We believe that, given such an approach, we can reach an agreement that keeps this important Pawtucket project on track.”

EAST PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee’s administration said Wednesday that it wants to keep the troubled Tidewater Landing soccer stadium in Pawtucket on track, but is opposed to filling the remaining $30 million financial gap on its own.

The Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project, which grew out of the Pawtucket Red Sox departure to Worcester, has run into significant cost inflation since its part-public and part-private financing was announced in February 2021. The first phase of the project includes the 10,000-seat USL Championship soccer stadium, plus retail, residential and commercial space along the Seekonk River. (It doesn’t include McCoy Stadium, the former home of the PawSox.)

The city and the developer, Fortuitous Partners, are now asking the state Commerce Corporation to add another $30 million in public financing. That would come through additions to what’s called tax increment financing, when a public body borrows money through bonds for a project and then pays it back from tax proceeds through a special district encompassing the project.

The originally approved public financing included a combination of $36.2 million in state and city tax increment financing, plus another $10 million for the project in Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits.

But the pandemic and relatedly, inflation, have sent the costs of steel, metals, glass, and other materials skyrocketing. Interest rates also are going up, which means borrowing is costlier.

McKee chairs the state Commerce Corporation, the state’s economic development agency. It has met behind closed doors to consider the cost overruns the project is experiencing, and so far the state has been noncommittal about honoring the request as it’s presented.

The city and the developer say they’ve stepped up to help close the widening financial gap — a $40 million increase just for the stadium alone, with the first phase now pegged at $344 million. The developer says it’s putting up another $25 million in private equity. The city, meanwhile, says it’s doing its part too, including by giving the stadium a tax treaty deal under which it will pay no property taxes for 20 years, and a free lease on city parcels associated with the project.

In the meantime, officials in the city of Pawtucket are stepping up their public lobbying for more state aid, with statements from the city’s legislative delegation, its City Council president, and its mayor, Don Grebien.

“Pawtucket deserves the tools to complete this development and the State needs to commit to Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley,” Grebien said in a statement Wednesday.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.