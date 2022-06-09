‘Old Canteen’ restaurant — known to host Frank Sinatra, Buddy Cianci, and Providence mobsters — for sale

For more than 60 years, the Old Canteen on Atwells Avenue , has served old-school Italian dishes on white tablecloths surrounded by decor that transports diners to the motherland. It was a regular meeting spot for the late New England crime boss Raymond L.S. Patriarca of La Cosa Nostra, where Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra would dine on their trips to Rhode Island, and where former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci ultimately decided he was going to run for office and then would return to regularly with his family.

The Old Canteen, which was founded in 1956 by Joseph Marzilli, sits right behind the gateway arch that welcomes travelers to Federal Hill. It’s blinking lit-sign shines overhead, as diners head in for massive bowls of spaghetti bolognese or a la posillipo, or plates of fine prime rib, sirloin, or veal Genovese.

Sources close to Old Canteen owner Sal Marzilli, who is in his 60s, told the Globe Thursday that he had been contemplating selling the business or building since last year. Marzilli has told confidants that he has been ready to retire and spend time with his family after working in the Old Canteen’s kitchen since he was a teenager under the direction of his father.

The sale is being handled by Peter Scotti, a commercial realtor in Providence.

Scotti could not be immediately reached for comment or listing information. The listing and the restaurant’s asking price had not yet been posted on his company’s website as of Thursday.

Scotti’s firm is also in charge of selling other Federal Hill properties that once held longtime restaurants, such as 166 Broadway, which is where the recently closed Grange was located. Its asking price is $699,000 for 2,760 square feet.

The Old Canteen will stay open until a new owner takes over. Marzilli will stay on to help with any transition, whether it be another restaurant or “something else,” according to a source close to the matter.





