R.I. beachfront fire district to rewrite charter in settlement with residents who sued over voting rights

This legal case pitted residents within the Bonnet Shores Fire District against people who owned property — including closet-sized beach cabanas — but lived somewhere else. The Bonnet Shores Fire District had long limited voting in its elections to people who owned at least $400 in real estate, whether or not they lived within its boundaries.

“It’s what we wanted from the very beginning,” said Matthew Oliverio, an attorney representing Bonnet Shores Fire District residents aggrieved by its voting rules.

A Narragansett fire district that doesn’t actually fight fires but does govern a beachfront enclave will have to redo its charter as part of a settlement with residents who said they’d been unconstitutionally blocked from voting and had their votes diluted by out-of-town cabana owners.

That meant people who lived there but weren’t on the deeds of their homes couldn’t vote in fire district elections, while people who owned 16-square-foot cabanas but lived somewhere else could vote. The residents had already won in another part of the case when state Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter ruled in January that preventing non-residents from voting was unconstitutional. The settlement gives all adult citizen residents of the fire district who are registered within 30 days of an election the ability to vote, whether or not they own property.

Melissa Jenkins, who sued after she was denied the right to vote because she wasn’t on a deed, said she will continue to scrutinize the operations of the Bonnet Shores Fire District. Now she’ll be able to do it with the power to vote.

“I’m glad this case is settled, but I still have concerns about the functions this fire district is fulfilling, and the scope of what they try to do as a quasi-government,” said Melissa Jenkins. “Nobody’s overseeing them at all.”

The ruling also provides an avenue for non-resident Bonnet Shores cabana owners to be kicked off the voting rolls. Under the consent agreement settling the case, Taft-Carter ruled that the the Bonnet Shores Fire District unconstitutionally diluted the votes of actual residents by allowing a number of non-resident property owners to vote.

To remove non-resident property owners from voting rolls, the resident voters would have had to sue the non-resident voters directly, Taft-Carter had ruled previously. But residents hadn’t. They’d just sued the fire district.

The process of redoing the fire district charter could well end up in the same place, because under the settlement, the fire district will have to come up with a new charter that follows Taft-Carter’s rulings and addresses the issues the plaintiffs had raised.

The district will appoint a five-member committee to redo its charter. At least one member of the committee must be a plaintiff in this case. The committee’s work will then go to the General Assembly. Then voters in the district have to sign off on it. Throughout the process they must follow Taft-Carter’s rulings and address the issues the plaintiffs have raised. (Under the settlement, Taft-Carter ruled that allowing essentially unlimited numbers of non-resident cabana owners to vote in the district’s elections diluted residents’ votes; she did not say that any amount of non-resident voting would also dilute residents’ votes and be unconstitutional.)

Oliverio, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, said there are a number of backstops to make sure the fire district gets it right when it comes up with a new charter, including the sign-off from the General Assembly.

Of the 2,029 taxable properties in Bonnet Shores, 930 of them are cabanas, with nearly 5,000 joint owners, according to the plaintiffs’ suit. And of those, 827 listed the owners’ mailing addresses as somewhere other than Bonnet Shores. Under the Bonnet Shores voting rules, they had a vote, giving them sway over these hyper-local politics.

The suit, brought by one resident who couldn’t vote in district elections because she wasn’t listed on the deed — Jenkins — and six property owners who objected to allowing cabana owners to vote, was first filed in March 2020. It turned on the question of whether the fire district was a governmental entity subject to one-person, one-vote rules, or more like a condo association.

Taft-Carter ruled in January that it was indeed a governmental entity subject to one-person, one-vote rules. In addition to taxing powers, Bonnet Shores has parking regulations, an anti-littering ordinance, prohibitions on engaging in athletic activities on beaches without a permit, and a dog leash ordinance. It is governed by an elected council.

That meant the district couldn’t prevent adult residents who did not own property from voting, Taft-Carter had ruled in January.

No money, except legal fees for the residents who sued, will change hands in the settlement that now ends the case and kicks off reform in Bonnet Shores.

In a statement, the Bonnet Shores Fire District’s council outlined its understanding of the ruling, and added: “This council is committed to follow the laws of the State of RI.”

Rhode Island has several fire districts in coastal enclaves that neither fight fires directly nor contract with other fire departments for that service. They are fire districts in name only, and may face similar challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island filed a brief in the Bonnet Shores case questioning the “absurdity and irrationality” of the district’s voting rules.

“The fire district’s longstanding, archaic property-ownership requirement deserves its place in the dustbin of history,” Steven Brown, the organization’s executive director, said in an email Tuesday. “At the same time, we are aware that a handful of other fire districts have similar inappropriate voting restrictions in their charters. We will be following up with those districts to ensure that no Rhode Island resident is ever again denied the right to vote because they don’t own property.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.