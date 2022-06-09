Sumner Tunnel closures start this weekend; drivers be on the lookout

“Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the area,” MassDOT officials said in a statement. “Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the heavily-traveled tunnel, which links East Boston to the rest of the city, will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and drivers should be prepared for delays as vehicles are detoured during the construction project.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed for repairs on weekends starting this Friday, officials said.

Advertisement

The tunnel will continue to be closed every weekend — from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday — for 36 weeks, excluding holidays.

The restoration work will also require the tunnel to be shut down completely — for seven days a week — from May 2023 through September 2023, officials said.

The Sumner Tunnel carries traffic in one direction under Boston Harbor. When it opened in 1934, it was the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts, and it remains one of the oldest in the country, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT officials said conditions in the 88-year-old tunnel have deteriorated to a point that major restoration work is necessary. The plans include restoring the overhead arch and ceiling; painting the interior tunnel walls; installing new lights, utility conduits and cables; and building a new roadway surface.

MassDOT officials are encouraging people to use public transit during the construction project, and they said the following detours will be used to divert traffic away from the Sumner while it’s closed:

* Drivers from East Boston seeking to reach downtown Boston will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel via Bennington Street and onto Interstate 93.

* Drivers leaving Logan Airport who want to take I-93 north will follow signs for Route 1A north to the Bell Circle rotary, then follow signs to Route 16 to Route 1 south, then proceed over the Tobin Bridge and follow signs for Rutherford Avenue, continue through Sullivan Square and onto I-93 north.

Advertisement

* Drivers traveling on Route 1 south towards downtown Boston will be encouraged to divert to Route 1A in Revere at the Bell Circle rotary. Once on Route 1A, they’ll be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and onto I-93.

Additional information and maps of the detour routes can be viewed on the Sumner Tunnel restoration project’s website at www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel-restoration-project. To sign up to receive MassDOT e-mail alerts and updates on the project, click here.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.