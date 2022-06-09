This time, the revolution will be televised

Thousands, if not millions, of Celtics fans, and ordinary basketball fans, didn’t get a chance to relish the victory, nor the sight of trash-talkin’, cheap-shottin’ archvillain Draymond Green being forced to watch the final four minutes of the game from the bench after fouling out.

It made for great TV. If you were able to stay awake.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics rolled to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors before a raucous crowd at TD Garden, taking a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

That’s because the game started at 9 p.m. local time, which serves the purposes of television networks trying to maximize nationwide viewership but does nothing for Celtics fans and others on the East Coast who have to get up early for work or to get their kids off to school, or both.

But, then, there is nothing quite as American as making money, and few quite as good at it as American TV. The bean counters at ABC and ESPN have been vindicated in their start-time manipulation, as ratings for this NBA Finals are up 37 percent over last year’s.

In a country distracted by and despairing over gas prices, inflation, and the epidemic of gun violence, the prospect of watching Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum trade 3-pointers like heavyweight punches is a welcome distraction.

So what kind of ratings will Thursday night produce, when something far more serious and consequential to the nation’s well-being goes prime time?

The House committee hearing into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was scheduled to be broadcast live on all but one major American network, starting at 8 p.m. Fox News refused to pre-empt its prime-time programming to show the hearing. They’ll leave it to folks like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity to explain what’s going on — all fair and balanced, natch.

In all, there will be a half-dozen committee hearings broadcast live. I have friends who couldn’t be bothered to watch them. Some think it will be a partisan dog and pony show. Others accept that what happened on Jan. 6 was, indeed, an attempt to subvert a legitimate election, but have become so cynical about politics that they don’t believe for a minute that anything that comes out of the hearings, no matter how substantial, will force change in Washington.

But the televised hearings, like televised sporting events, offer the prospect of serving up something unexpected. That is why we watch the games. They’re live, and, while there are always anticipated results, we really don’t know what will happen until we watch.

The challenge for the Jan. 6 committee, made up of two Republicans, who have become pariahs in their own party for taking part, and seven Democrats, is to offer the American public information that is not already known, something that will change the prevailing narrative.

Polling shows that most Democrats saw Jan. 6 as an organized assault on democracy, that someone beyond the insurrectionists needs to be held accountable. They also show that most Republicans say they think it wasn’t that big of a deal, that the Democrats are milking it for all its worth to cover up the failings of an unpopular president who has presided over an economy where it costs much more to drive to the grocery store to buy food that costs a lot more. In one poll, nearly half of Republicans said the attack on the Capitol was an act of patriotism.

Insurrection means an armed revolt. Revolution means an attempt to change things.

With apologies to Gil Scott-Heron, this time, the revolution will be televised. Who will watch? Who will care? Who will be willing to change their mind if the testimony that comes forward changes the existing narrative?

It will tell us much about who we are as a people, as a nation.

If the ratings are as low as Republicans hope, it will suggest, among other things, that we are no longer a nation that truly values democracy. We just play one on TV.

