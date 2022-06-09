Woonsocket fired a police officer for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. A judge says they didn’t follow the law.

The city is now appealing the case to the state Supreme Court, and has brought on new lawyers in its effort, which has involved a flurry of legal filings in the past few months.

So far, they have found little success: A Rhode Island state judge in March of 2020 ruled that the city violated the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) when it fired Enrique Sosa, 44, without giving him an internal hearing.

PROVIDENCE – The city of Woonsocket’s police department is fighting to keep an officer off the force after he admitted to breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Massachusetts, hiding in a closet, and then grabbing a knife she was holding to protect herself, cutting her hand.

“The city doesn’t comment on active litigation, but we feel confident the city was justified in dismissing this officer without a hearing per the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights,” said Tim Cavazza, a Whelan Corrente & Flanders LLP attorney who was recently hired by the city of Woonsocket to pursue its Supreme Court appeal.

Under Rhode Island’s police bill of rights, officers who face serious punishments, including firing, can have their cases reviewed or even reversed by an internal three-member hearing board – unless they’ve been convicted of or pleaded no contest to a felony. In that case, they can be fired without a hearing.

But Sosa’s criminal case played out in Massachusetts courts, not Rhode Island courts, and ended in a way that has no exact equivalent in Rhode Island: a continuation without a finding. The victim in the case said she didn’t want to pursue the matter, authorities said in Uxbridge District Court. And after Sosa admitted prosecutors had enough facts to support the allegations against him, his case was continued – put on pause, in other words – for a year. He had to go to counseling, stay alcohol-free, go to a batterers’ intervention program, and stay out of trouble. If he did, the criminal case would be dismissed without a guilty finding. In January 2020, it was.

In the meantime, though, the Woonsocket Police Department fired Sosa in April 2019. He quickly filed suit in Rhode Island state court to get his job back. The civil case comes down to the question of whether, when Sosa admitted to the underlying facts in the Massachusetts case and got a continuation without a finding, he was doing what Rhode Island courts call a “no contest” plea. If he did, he lost the right to a LEOBOR hearing.

The Woonsocket Police Department argues a continuation without a finding in Massachusetts falls comfortably into what Rhode Island considers a no-contest plea. In Rhode Island, a no-contest plea also involves someone admitting to the underlying facts in a case and sometimes equates to a conviction, but sometimes doesn’t. Most pleas in Rhode Island courts are no-contest pleas, rather than guilty pleas, though for the most part they have the same effect.

Because Sosa did the equivalent of pleading no contest in Uxbridge, the Woonsocket Police Department didn’t have to go through a bill of rights hearing, the department argues.

Sosa’s lawyers argue that the continuation without a finding in the Massachusetts case was not, in fact, the same as a no-contest plea in Rhode Island, much less a conviction. It was more like a pretrial diversion program, his lawyers argue. Because of that, he argues he was entitled to a bill of rights hearing before being fired.

Superior Court Justice Alice B. Gibney found in favor of Sosa more than two years ago, saying his firing was unlawful under the police bill of rights. There was no indication that the Uxbridge District Court intended to treat Sosa’s admission as the same as a guilty plea, Gibney wrote. If the city wanted to fire him, it would have to follow the procedures under the bill of rights, Gibney ruled. The Woonsocket Police Department has appealed Gibney’s ruling to the Supreme Court.

Sosa has not returned to the force and is not being paid as the case is litigated, according to Chief Thomas F. Oates III of the Woonsocket Police Department.

Stephen Brouillard, one of the attorneys listed in court records as representing Sosa, did not respond to a request for comment.

The bill of rights law has long been the target of criticism among police leadership and community activists who say it hinders discipline in the ranks.

The internal bill of rights hearings are one key target of criticism. In those hearings, one hearing board member is chosen by the officer, another by the police chief, and a third by both – or by a judge, if they can’t agree. That panel can modify or even toss out police discipline after a mini-trial. State lawmakers have proposed changes to the bill of rights, including by bringing more people onto the internal panel. The legislation hasn’t passed, and the General Assembly will wrap up its work in the coming weeks.

Sosa’s case shows how the law works in the real world.

According to court and police records, in September 2018, after an argument with his ex-girlfriend in, Sosa broke into her Uxbridge, Massachusetts house while she was gone and hid in a closet. When she got home, she thought she heard something, so she grabbed a kitchen knife for protection. Sosa emerged from the closet and started yelling at her, asking her about why she’d been where she’d been, according to court records. Sosa grabbed the knife from her and, in the process, cut her hand, court records say. He also pointed the knife at himself. Her hand was bleeding so much she couldn’t activate her phone to call 911, so she went to a neighbor’s. Sosa followed her, staying about 20 yards behind.

Sosa faced charges of felony breaking and entering, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a family/household member. In January 2019, a prosecutor laid out the allegations before a judge in Uxbridge District Court.

“Is that what happened?” the judge asked, according to court records.

“Yes, sir,” Sosa responded.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.