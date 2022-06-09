Covid shots for young kids are almost available. Here’s what you need to know.

If all goes as expected, two vaccines - one by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech - will be authorized by federal authorities and be available by June 21. Experts predict the initial uptake will be modest, with many parents taking a wait-and-see approach.

Federal regulators and their outside advisers will scrutinize coronavirus vaccines Wednesday for the only group in the United States still not eligible for the shots - children younger than 5, a contingent 19 million strong. The long-anticipated action comes a year and a half after the first shots were cleared for adults, and amid a rush of graduations, vacations and camp gatherings as families scramble to enjoy the summer.

Advertisement

Biden administration officials said they plan to make the vaccines as accessible as possible so parents can get their youngest children vaccinated at locations they know and trust. Along with pediatrician offices, there will be pop-up clinics at children's museums, libraries and child care sites, senior administration officials said Wednesday in a background briefing.

Administration officials will also launch a national education campaign with pediatric and family physician groups, the National Diaper Bank Network and the National Parent Teacher Association to answer questions from parents.

"This will be a really important moment," said Jason Schwartz, a vaccine policy expert at the Yale School of Public Health. "This has been such a gap in our societal defenses for two years. These kids are the last group left to fend for themselves as public health measures - such as wearing masks - are ratcheted back."

Here's a guide for parents on the pending action and where to find the shots:

Q: What happens first?

A: The Food and Drug Administration is expected to release its assessments of the Moderna vaccine on Friday and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a few days later. Those briefing books, as they are called, are prepared for the agency's panel of outside experts, who will meet next week with agency officials.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the advisers will focus on a Moderna vaccine for children 6 through 17 years old, according to the FDA. That session is likely to generate only limited interest because a shot from Pfizer-BioNTech has been available for that age group for months.

Wednesday's session is the main attraction, with the panel tackling two vaccines: Moderna's application for children 6 months through 5 years old and Pfizer-BioNTech's shot for children 6 months through 4 years old.

The companies have taken different approaches. The Moderna regimen is two doses, given four weeks apart. It was shown to be 51% effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years old and 37% effective in children 2 to 5 years old.

The Pfizer regimen is three shots. The second dose is given three weeks after the first. The next shot comes two months later. The final efficacy of that vaccine is not known, but an early analysis - which is likely to change - suggested it was 80% effective against symptomatic illness.

Some parents and pediatricians might prefer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of early signs it is more effective. But the three-shot regimen takes longer to complete, which might be a turnoff for other parents.

Unless surprising new data emerges, chances are high that the FDA vaccine committee will recommend both vaccines for young children, experts say. The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization for the shots on June 16 or 17.

Advertisement

The action then moves to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the agency's independent experts, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will review the vaccines June 17 and 18. The panel is expected to vote to recommend the use of both vaccines on the second day of the meeting, with agency director Rochelle Walensky endorsing the position later that day.

Q: When and where can parents get their children vaccinated?

A: Federal officials have said children could get vaccinated as early as June 21, but some pediatricians said their offices will receive shipments during the weekend and be open June 20, the Juneteenth federal holiday, to give the shots. It will take some time for more doses to be delivered and more appointments to become available, but "within a few weeks, parents who want an appointment will be able to make one," a senior administration official said Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity in advance of a formal briefing Thursday.

States began ordering the vaccines from the federal government last week, with 10 million doses initially available. Not all states have preordered, and some have not ordered much because they are waiting for more information from the FDA and CDC. States have been asked to prioritize distribution to children at high risk of covid-19 complications because of underlying medical conditions and to hard-to-reach areas and locations such as children's hospitals that can vaccinate large numbers of children quickly.

Advertisement

Most children are expected to get their shots in pediatricians' offices. For families who may not have regular access to a pediatrician, the administration will give federal funds to states to operate vaccination clinics.

The Association of Children's Museums will work with member museums to host pop-up clinics.

Pharmacies are allowed to administer the vaccines to children who are at least 3 years old, but the outlets will have smaller supplies initially because officials expect most parents to take their children to their doctors.

Walgreens said it is planning to administer shots to children 3 and older. The company plans to provide more information after the CDC signs off on the vaccines. CVS said it is waiting for FDA and CDC guidance to determine how to effectively vaccinate children younger than 5 across the chain's pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations.

Families looking for providers offering pediatric vaccines can use vaccines.gov starting the week of June 20.

Q: Will doctors offer both vaccines?

A: That depends on the doctor and the state.

Some larger pediatric practices have preordered both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines.

New York-based Allied Physicians Group is one of the largest pediatric organizations in the country, with about 180,000 patients and 34 sites. But not all locations will offer the vaccines, said Marc Lashley, a pediatrician who oversees the group's covid response.

Lashley has preordered 100 doses each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the minimum number, for two sites that serve about 10,000 patients. If there is strong and continued demand, he said, he has been told supply is plentiful, and "they let us know we can get it in short order."

Advertisement

Pomona Pediatrics, part of Boston Children's Health Physicians, a large group serving children in New York and Connecticut, also placed an order, but only for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

"We are sticking with Pfizer for now so as to minimize confusion in the office, even though a full series will likely be three doses as opposed to two of Moderna," pediatrician Jesse Hackell, Pomona's chief operating officer, said in an email. "If there is demand for Moderna, we will reassess ordering that brand as well."

Other practices are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Although some families are keen to get the vaccine, overall demand for coronavirus vaccines is "very low," said Jason Terk, a Fort Worth pediatrician.

Doctors want to provide the vaccine that families prefer but also are eager to avoid complexity and error involving administration because Moderna is two shots and Pfizer is three. Terk said he plans to watch the FDA advisory committee meeting Wednesday to learn more about the efficacy of both vaccines before deciding what to do.

Atlanta pediatrician Reshma Chugani, part of a two-doctor practice, said she will probably go with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot if both vaccines are authorized because her staff has experience administering the vaccine to older children.

Q: What do parents most want to know from their pediatricians?

A: The most frequent question, pediatricians say, is: Do my children really need the shots?

Peter Pogacar, an East Greenwich, R.I., pediatrician, said he is not sure the vaccines provide a "big benefit" to young children, especially compared with the benefits for teenagers and adults. He said he's not convinced they should be authorized on an emergency basis and is looking forward to hearing more about the data.

Still, he said, the shots are safe and provide some protection against the coronavirus and potential complications. His practice plans to offer Pfizer-BioNTech shots and will schedule vaccine clinics if demand is strong.

Other pediatricians are adamant about the importance of vaccines for young children.

Chugani said unvaccinated children infected with the coronavirus risk becoming seriously ill even though most covid-19 cases are mild.

"You will not know if your child is going to be the one to get hospitalized, or have serious illness or long-term complications," Chugani wrote in an email.

Recently, covid sent a 5-year-old patient in Chugani's practice to an intensive care unit, while a 1-year-old who endured a mild bout of covid in December has suffered repeated hospital admissions for covid-related fevers and rashes and takes a daily injected anti-inflammatory medicine. "If the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing these rare, horrible complications, why not vaccinate?" Chugani said.

Q: How are parents likely to respond?

A: While some parents are pressing hard to get vaccines, others show little interest. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that less than 20% of parents of children younger than 5 are eager to get their children vaccinated right away.

Yale's Schwartz expects that to change as more information is dispensed about the vaccines and parents realize the shots can reduce major disruptions - such as a long time away from day care or preschool.

"You will see a gradual building of support as more information is gained on the vaccines," Schwartz said.

Q: What resources are available to raise awareness of the vaccines and address parents' questions?

A: Most parents will probably rely on their pediatricians or family doctors. Federal officials are working with national organizations to provide information to parents, guardians and families.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians will provide a “speaker’s bureau” of pediatricians and family doctors to raise awareness and answer questions. Community organizations plan education campaigns in multiple languages. What to Expect, a platform of more than 20 million moms, will host a blog featuring doctors and other experts to answer questions.