Here’s what you need to know about getting a COVID-19 shot for your child under 5

“This would mark an important moment in the pandemic. It would mean that for the first time essentially every American - from our oldest to our youngest - would be eligible for the protection that vaccines provide,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said Thursday in a media briefing. “I know many parents have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to vaccinate their youngest kids. We share that purpose.”

Federal officials say vaccines for children as young as 6 months old could be approved in less than two weeks - and they’ve drawn up plans to make the shots “widely available and highly accessible.”

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, children under 5 are still not eligible to get vaccinated. But that could soon change.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know about the shots:

When might my child be able to get a shot?

If the vaccines are approved, people could be able to get the shots for their children as early as the week of June 20, Jha said. He noted that since Monday, June 20, is the Juneteenth federal holiday, he expected vaccinations could “really start in earnest on Tuesday, June 21 - and importantly, the vaccination program is going to ramp up in the days and weeks that follow, with more and more doses and more and more appointments becoming available.”

What approvals are needed?

The vaccines still need to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An FDA advisory panel is going to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14 and 15, to discuss approving the vaccines, which will be followed by an FDA decision. A CDC advisory panel will meet Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will announce the CDC recommendation sometime after that, Jha said. Experts say the approvals are likely to happen.

Jha and other officials said they weren’t prejudging the outcome of the science-driven FDA and CDC process, but they were prepared to act swiftly if the vaccines are OKed. “We are not in the predicting business. We’re in the planning business. Our teams are hard at work planning for the possibility that FDA and CDC will give the green light in the near future. And if and when they do, we will be ready to deliver,” Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the US Department of Health and Human Services, said at the briefing.

Which shots will be available?

Two familiar names are seeking approvals for their vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna is seeking approval for its vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old, while Pfizer is seeking approval for its vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old.

The Moderna regimen is two doses, given four weeks apart. It was shown to be 51 percent effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years old and 37 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years old.

The Pfizer regimen is three doses. The second dose is given three weeks after the first. The next shot comes two months later. The final efficacy of that vaccine is not known, but an early analysis - which is likely to change - suggested it was 80 percent effective against symptomatic illness.

Where can I get my child a shot?

The Biden administration says vaccinations will be available at pediatricians’ and other doctors’ offices, community health centers, rural health clinics, children’s hospitals, public health clinics, local pharmacies, and other community-based organizations. Ten million doses will be available initially with millions more available in the coming weeks, officials said. Officials plan a multi-pronged public education campaign to promote the benefits of the vaccines.

Why should I get the shot for my child?

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US surgeon general, said at the briefing that more than 30,000 US children under 5 have been hospitalized with COVID during pandemic, and nearly 500 deaths have been reported in the age group.

Jha pointed to the success of the vaccinations of children over 5, saying they had “made a tremendous difference. Kids who are vaccinated are far less likely to get seriously ill from COVID. They’re far less likely to end up in the hospital or in the ICU and they’re far less likely to get complications of COVID like multi-system inflammatory syndrome of children.”

“The safety profile of these vaccines is truly extraordinary,” he said. “So the data on kids over 5 and vaccines is clear. Kids are better protected. They are better off if they’re vaccinated. That’s why I as a dad have three children, all of whom have been vaccinated and boosted. This is why every physician, including every pediatrician or family physician I know, has vaccinated their own eligible kids and why we are anxiously awaiting the careful review of the FDA and the CDC to determine whether we can extend that protection to kids under 5.”

Are Americans going to get these shots for their children?

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that less than 20 percent of parents of children younger than 5 are eager to get their children vaccinated right away. And vaccine uptake has generally been lower among the youngest age groups. But the officials at the briefing said they were hoping the numbers would grow.

“These things take time,” Jha said. “Vaccine confidence builds over time. It builds with trusted voices - physicians, faith leaders, others - helping people get vaccinated. This is not a one and done. It’s not an automatic. That’s what we have seen for kids 12 and above. We’re continuing to see that with kids 5 to 11. And we expect that to be an ongoing journey for kids under 5.”

