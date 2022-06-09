The new abortion bans: almost no exceptions for rape, incest, or health

Exceptions for rape, incest, and life endangerment are codified in the Hyde Amendment as the only reasons the federal government will pay for abortions through Medicaid. For decades, surveys have shown that large majorities of Americans support these carve-outs, even in heavily Republican states.

And for decades after the Roe ruling guaranteed the right to abortion throughout the United States, abortion opponents from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump generally supported those exceptions, even as they worked to undo Roe.

In the years before Roe v. Wade, some states that had outlawed abortion began permitting it in limited circumstances: in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life or health of the woman.

But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, as expected, many state abortion bans would take effect that do not include most of the exceptions.

There are no allowances for victims of rape or incest in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, or Texas. Mississippi, whose law banning abortion after 15 weeks is at the center of the case the Supreme Court will rule on this month, permits an abortion in cases of rape but does not specify incest.

While all bans allow an exception to save the life of the woman, those in some states, such as Idaho, South Dakota, and Arkansas, do not also cite protection of her health.

The state senator who sponsored the Arkansas legislation, Jason Rapert, a Republican who is president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, said that his faith drove his views on abortion. He said he had heard testimony from rape and incest victims who expressed “the mental anguish they went through when they dealt with the fact they terminated the life of their own baby,” and who now oppose abortion.

Arkansas’ only abortion exception is to save the woman’s life in “a medical emergency.” Rapert called exceptions to protect a woman’s health “an open door you could drive a truck through. You could describe anything that way.”

Many of the new bans are set up as so-called trigger laws in 13 Midwestern and Southern states, intended to take effect swiftly if Roe falls. At least nine more states are weighing similar bans — some of which have been paused by courts — or could revive pre-Roe abortion prohibitions. The outcomes will depend on the details of the Supreme Court’s decision and the politics of each state.

“I think we are heading in a direction of increasing absolutism and punitiveness,” said Reva Siegel, a Yale Law School professor who is a coauthor of an equal protection amicus brief in the Mississippi case before the Supreme Court. She noted that even as Mississippi legislators restricted abortion access, they refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage.

The move away from exceptions reflects the Republican Party’s shift to the right, said Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at the University of California, Davis, Law School and author of “Dollars for Life,” a book to be published this month about the antiabortion movement and the Republican Party.

Although embracing limited exceptions might have once seemed politically expedient, the aims of the antiabortion movement have grown increasingly unconditional. As the composition of the Supreme Court became more conservative, Ziegler said, there has been “a sense that the movement could pretty much get whatever it wanted without alienating the court.”

Now, antiabortion groups are debating whether to accept any exception to a ban.

Students for Life, an antiabortion organization, distinguishes between exceptions for rape or incest, and one to save the life of the woman, said Kristan Hawkins, the group’s president. How a child was conceived, she said, is irrelevant to the value of that child’s life: “We see them as valuable, worthy of love, and welcome.”

The group does, however, support exceptions for a lifesaving abortion. “That is not an act of abortion,” she said, “as the intent of abortion is to end life, not intervene to save life if possible.”

But some groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin and those affiliated with the abortion abolition movement, reject all exceptions, as does Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who calls abortion “science-denying genocide.”

Some abortion rights supporters argue that focusing on exceptions is misguided. When people express shock that the new laws do not allow exceptions for rape and incest, “they seem to suggest that if those exceptions are granted, the new restrictive laws are more reasonable,” said Leslie J. Reagan, a historian of American medicine and public health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Whether or not there are exceptions, some state bans include criminal penalties — which Reagan, author of “When Abortion Was a Crime,” called “a step backwards to the century of criminalized abortion that the US has already lived through.”

Advertisement

Although the exceptions in the new abortion bans are scant, states nonetheless require doctors as well as patients to supply substantial documentation to justify the need.

Florida’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, scheduled to take effect July 1, says doctors must record the medical necessity for an abortion to save the woman’s life or to “avert a serious risk of imminent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition, and another physician is not available for consultation.”

Many doctors see the statutory language that only permits abortion to prevent death or severe injury as putting them in violation of their professional oaths to their patients. Though states are often vague about thresholds such as life or “medical emergency,” they often require extensive documentation to justify the procedure, including gestational age of the fetus, indication of cardiac activity and medical records attesting to, as Oklahoma says, “the medical condition of the pregnant woman that prevented compliance with this act.”

Yet the impact of the documentation requirements can cut both ways. Some state laws suggest that ample records can serve to defend the doctor against criminal conviction.

“If doctors in these states are going to perform abortions, they will be checking with a hospital lawyer first,” said Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health rights group that supports abortion.

In essence, abortion exceptions that, decades earlier, were an attempt by lawmakers to keep pace with medical practice, have now come full circle: “The physical health of the woman will become more of a legal question than a medical one,” Nash said.