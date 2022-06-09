US accelerates expulsions of Haitian migrants in May

An emergency public health rule has allowed border officials to quickly expel migrants during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Biden administration is limited in terms of where it can send flights. For the most part, Mexico will accept migrants turned back from the United States only if they are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and, in limited cases, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Over the past year, a growing number of Haitians have been making the journey through the jungles of South America to dangerous stretches of northern Mexico, then crossing into the United States. They have been part of a record wave of migration at the border with Mexico.

The Biden administration expelled nearly 4,000 Haitians on 36 deportation flights in May — a significant increase over the previous three months — after renegotiating agreements with the island nation, which has been crippled by gang violence and an expanding humanitarian crisis.

Others must be flown back to their countries, but US border officials have to allow most Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to stay and eventually face removal proceedings. A lack of diplomatic relations with those countries prevents the United States from sending flights there.

Some say that the instability in Haiti, especially since the assassination in July of its former president, Jovenel Moïse, has made it relatively easy for the US government to send flights there. At one point last month, Haitians represented about 6 percent of the migrants crossing the border with Mexico but occupied 60 percent of expulsion flights, according to flight records and internal border data.

The situation in Haiti has worsened over the past year. The International Organization for Migration, the largest non-governmental aid group there, said that there were more than 200 kidnappings in May. Nearly half the country does not have adequate access to affordable and healthy food, according to the United Nations.

From May 19 to 26, US border officials encountered 1,868 Haitians who had crossed the southwestern border, according to internal government data. During that period, there were 21 expulsion flights to Haiti. In comparison, over the same period, they countered 5,264 Guatemalans and 4,453 Hondurans, and the United States sent seven expulsion flights to each country.

The recent uptick in expulsions of Haitians has drawn criticism that the Biden administration treats Black migrants differently than others, an allegation it has repeatedly denied.