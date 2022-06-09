From 1954 to 2022, a world of difference for women graduates

“When Angela McConney Scheepers was in college at Dartmouth deciding on a career path, it seemed like all her friends made one of three choices: business school, medical school, or law school.”

I am meeting with my college adviser about what to do when I graduate the next month. I did not meet my husband in college, so I will not be a bride that summer like so many of my friends will be. Therefore, I must make a career choice. Just as McConney Scheepers and her friends had three choices to make, my adviser tells me there are three for me: nurse, teacher, or secretary. But, I exclaim, I don’t want to be any of those.

Advertisement

Many years later, and due to my luck of experiencing the advent of the women’s movement, I went to law school at Northeastern and graduated when I was 50 years old.

P.S. Dartmouth didn’t go coed until 1972.

Gwen O’Sullivan Romagnoli

Columbus, Ohio