LETTERS

Shelby Scott also wore a prominent hat as a union leader

Updated June 8, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Reporter Shelby Scott at WBZ-TV in February 1996. She died June 1 in her home in Tucson, Ariz., at 86.LANDERS, TOM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

Re “She blazed trails for WBZ, especially in snow” (Obituary, Page A1, June 6): While reporter Shelby Scott won popularity with Massachusetts viewers for her trailblazing work in front of the camera — serious and playful — and gratitude from up-and-coming reporters for her mentoring, many of her fellow union members across the country would cite her work in the labor movement, especially after her retirement, as the most significant part of her legacy.

As the obituary briefly noted, she served as president of the Boston local of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and as president of AFTRA’s national board. With astute political instincts and seemingly unlimited energy traveling the country, she not only helped local TV and radio stations organize or negotiate better contracts but she also played a crucial role in the complex but finally successful effort in 2012 to merge AFTRA with the Screen Actors Guild — now the single, and more powerful, national union SAG-AFTRA, representing radio and TV station employees, actors, dancers, and other performers. We are all in her debt.

Paul Horn

West Roxbury

The writer is a former president of the Boston local of AFTRA and a former member of the union’s national board.

