Social Studies: Passionate workers; challenges for female lawyers and founders; re-funding the police

When asked what feedback they would give to a hypothetical subordinate, people gave more positive feedback, and were more likely to offer training and promotion, to a subordinate described as passionate about their work, relative to a different subordinate whose job performance was equally good. And in a sample of real supervisor and subordinate pairs, supervisors reported better relationships with, and were more willing to promote, passionate subordinates than less-passionate subordinates whose performance was similar.

Howdy partner

Data from thousands of full-time lawyers in Texas reveals that there is still a significant gender pay gap that is not explained by obvious differences in merit, such as years of experience, undergraduate major and class rank, law-school class rank, and practice type. Among partners at law firms, women who did well in law school earn 51 percent less than men who did well in law school and even 17 percent less than men who did poorly in law school. Among solo practitioners, these numbers are 36 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Where the money comes from

Startup companies founded by women were significantly more likely to raise a second round of funding if the first round included at least one male venture-capital investor, according to an analysis of startups that controlled for factors including the age of the startup, the amount it raised, and its business sector. In a related experiment, MBA students watched a startup pitch video narrated by a male or female founder who had been backed by a male or female venture-capital investor. The MBA students gave the lowest ratings for the founder’s competence and quality of the pitch to the female founder with the female investor.

Defunding and refunding the police

Analyzing hundreds of examples since the 1970s in which a municipality disbanded its police department and handed the duties off to authorities at the county level, an economist found that while such municipalities unsurprisingly achieved savings and had fewer reports of crime, police spending and crime reporting went up in the encompassing county by about the same amount. In other words, it’s a zero-sum shell game. This implies that there are no economies of scale to be gained by aggregating police forces, and it may explain why the federal government subsidizes local police departments, since municipalities have a strong incentive to disband their police departments and pass the costs on to someone else.

