Topless beaches on Nantucket? Sure. But how about a sandy spot for the modest among us too?

But the move raised questions about how to regulate conduct in common spaces when cultural attitudes and comfort levels diverge so widely.

Last month, Nantucket approved topless bathing at all of its beaches, public and private. It was a victory for personal comfort; it gets hot in the summer. And it was a fun poke at the island’s reputation for fustiness.

Sure, women should be able to peel off their bikini tops if they want. But what about modest beachgoers who would rather not see so many nipples? What about parents who don’t want to subject their little ones to partial nudity, or their older ones to embarrassment?

The solution seems simple: With hundreds of miles of beachfront in Massachusetts, there’s plenty of room for beaches with different dress codes. There is plenty of room for compromise.

When Nantucket’s Town Meeting took up the topless bathing measure last month, it considered just such a compromise — an amendment that would have kept the tops on at two popular spots on the island’s northern shore, Children’s Beach and Jetties Beach.

That proposal was ultimately withdrawn amid concerns that it could require men to cover up too.

But Harvey Silverglate, a prominent civil liberties lawyer, says Nantucket shouldn’t run into any legal trouble if it revisits the idea and decides to set aside some beaches where male toplessness is allowed but female toplessness is not. Culture and precedent are important parts of the law, he says. And we have long treated female above-the-waist nudity differently.

For now, though, it’s Nantucket’s across-the-board measure that’s in play. And before it can go into effect, it has to go to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which is charged with reviewing towns’ newly approved bylaws to make sure they comport with state law and the state constitution.

It’s unclear where Healey will land.

Although there is no law specifically regulating attire at beaches, Massachusetts has a broad prohibition on “open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior,” and the courts have determined that it applies to the exposure of genitals, buttocks, or female breasts in a way that would “alarm or shock a reasonable person.”

So, how would that apply to a topless beach? Would a “reasonable person” be shocked by the sight of a woman lying on her towel with her breasts exposed?

The attorney general’s office could say yes, invalidating the bylaw and forcing Nantucket to take a more considered approach. Or the office could sign off on the measure but include some cautionary language — nudging the town toward accommodations for those who want a more traditional beach experience.

The best remedy, though, would be to take this matter out of the realm of legal interpretation. The state Legislature ought to address topless bathing head-on — passing a law that allows towns to approve it if they’d like, but only if they provide alternatives.

The impulse behind Nantucket’s topless bathing bylaw is right. Women should be able to go topless if they want.

But that isn’t the only legitimate interest. Call them prudes, call them old-fashioned, but plenty of people in Massachusetts would not feel welcome, or comfortable, at a topless beach.

Parents who want want to just plop down on a beach blanket and not spend the whole day adjusting the umbrella to block their children’s view of half-nude sunbathers should have a beach of their own.

Advertisement

