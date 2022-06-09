Assistant coach Jack Del Rio’s comments deal another blow to Commanders reputation

It immediately scuttled the team’s best opportunity to reach a deal to build a new stadium, which was the most important long-term project facing owner Dan Snyder amid a lengthy drought without a playoff victory and a dearth of fan enthusiasm. Multiple Virginia lawmakers pointed to Del Rio’s comments as another reason not to vote on legislation luring the Commanders to the state, and by Thursday the bill already on its last legs was pushed off the table for the rest of the year.

The fallout from the latest misstep requiring an explanation or apology — assistant coach Jack Del Rio comparing the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol — could have far-reaching consequences beyond the locker room.

The NFL’s Washington Commanders once again find themselves at the center of an off-the-field issue that has nothing to do with football, dealing another blow to their rapidly sagging reputation as one of the most dysfunctional franchises in professional sports.

In a brief interview with the Associated Press, Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw cited various investigations and “other issues to be answered.”

Del Rio apologized hours later in a Twitter post, saying it was “irresponsible and negligent” to call Jan. 6 a “dust-up.” Del Rio added he stands by comments “condemning violence in communities across the country.”

The president of the NAACP called for Del Rio to be terminated, saying the comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant.

Raiders will not be Patriots West

When Raiders owner Mark Davis chose his new coach in January, he made it clear Josh McDaniels’s success as an offensive coordinator in New England weighed heavily on his decision.

“I’ve just always seen the Patriots as a team that not only adapts from week to week or half to half but maybe even series to series,” Davis said at McDaniels’s introductory news conference Jan. 31. “I just believe in Josh’s ability to assess a situation and make the changes in real-time, and that’s always been something that’s impressed me.”

Make no mistake, though, the Raiders have been adamant during their three-day mandatory minicamp that they’re establishing their own identity — this isn’t “Patriots West.”

“This is something totally different,” said running back Brandon Bolden, who won two Super Bowls over two stints with the Patriots. “Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Is it a few things that we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of the time? I mean, sure. But we’re not trying to be New England. We’re not trying to be like New England. We’re the Las Vegas Raiders and that’s what we’re going to play as.”

Bolden did say his presence, along with that of other former Patriots including defensive end Chandler Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Jakob Johnson and safety Duron Harmon allows them an opportunity to give their new teammates a “heads up” on situational plays or simply alert them to things they should expect on a daily basis.

Revealing nothing, Brady, Bucs conclude minicamp

Tom Brady concedes a lot has happened in the four months that have passed since he announced through social media that he was walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl championships.

For starters, the 44-year-old quarterback did an about-face and unretired six weeks later, citing “unfinished business” as one of the reasons for changing his mind and returning to the Buccaneers.

Brady subsequently also accepted a lucrative offer in broadcasting to join Fox as a football analyst after his playing career ends.

For now, though, he says he’s just focused on helping the Bucs win another championship.

“It feels like a long time ago. A lot has happened between now and then,” Brady said, shrugging off a question about why he hung up his cleats in early February only to reverse the decision in mid-March.

“I feel like I’ve kind of moved past that point to be honest. But I’m happy I’m back with my teammates. It’s going to be a great year,” he added at the conclusion of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. “We have high expectations for what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Brady also talked about his relationship with former coach Bruce Arians, who retired a little more than two weeks after the NFL’s career passing leader announced his return, and the future of long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski.

He spoke less candidly about whether he had discussions with the Miami Dolphins this spring about the prospect of moving to South Florida in some capacity — possibly as a part owner, player or even both.

“Again, I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I have for the last three or four years in my career, about different opportunities when I’m done playing football. I kind of made a decision about what I wanted to do, and I’ll get to be in the game of football,” Brady said.

“I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team,” the quarterback added. “That’s been my commitment to this team and this organization. It’s been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It’s been about 2½ now, and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey. And it’s not over.”

Brady, meanwhile, insisted he has a good relationship with Arians and did not play a role in the 69-year-old coach’s decision to step down. Former Jets coach and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted as Arians’s successor.

“Zero whatsoever,” Brady said when asked if a rift had developed between him and Arians, who remains with the team as a senior football consultant.

“He and I have a great relationship. Part of why I chose here was because of Bruce. I have great respect for him,” Brady added. “He knows how I feel about him. That’s the most important thing. And, I know how he feels about me.”

The quarterback would not speculate on whether Gronkowski, who’s a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Bucs, will re-sign with Tampa Bay before the team reconvenes for the start of training camp next month.

“We’d all love to play with him, but he’s got to make that decision for himself, and he knows that,” Brady said.



