ATP approves package of changes impacting future of men’s professional tennis

The ATP, which runs the men’s professional tennis tour, approved a large package of changes that include profit-sharing between tournaments and players and making five more of the tour’s top-line Masters 1000 events bigger and longer. Andrea Gaudenzi , an Italian and former star player, mapped out much of this long-term plan when he applied to become chairman of the ATP, taking over the post at the beginning of 2020. It has taken nearly 2½ years to get the package approved because of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the myriad tensions within the sport. “This has been a long time coming, and to me, it’s a big step toward the players and the tournaments working more in alignment and more in the spirit of the partnership, which is exactly how the ATP was designed decades ago,” said Todd Martin , a former top-five singles player and ATP Player Council president who is now CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The ATP is an unusual, often unwieldy partnership in professional sport between labor and management: Players and tournament owners have equal representation on the board of directors and the ability to block each other’s initiatives. This structure has made change difficult and sometimes excruciatingly slow in a fragmented sport that also has six other governing bodies: the WTA; the International Tennis Federation; and the four Grand Slam tournaments, which operate independently from each other and the tours and generate more than 80 percent of the revenue in professional tennis. The new ATP package tries to close some of that gap by strengthening other tournaments and to close ranks within the men’s tour, which has been divided by internal dissent. Novak Djokovic, currently the No. 1 men’s singles player, spearheaded the creation of the Professional Tennis Players Association in 2020 with the goal of creating more negotiating power for the players and expanding the number of players able to earn a living on tour. But most top men’s stars, including Rafael Nadal , Roger Federer and Andy Murray , have refused to back the PTPA, and all three are part of the ATP Player Council, which was instrumental to getting the new changes approved. For the first time, the Masters 1000 tournaments will allow fully independent auditing and grant the players a share of profits on top of the base prize money.

Portugal took control of its group in the Nations League by defeating the Czech Republic, 2-0, while Spain earned a first win by edging past struggling Switzerland, 1-0. Portugal, the inaugural champion in 2019, jumped to the top in Group 2 of the top-tier League A, two points ahead of Spain and three in front of the Czechs after three matches. It was the second consecutive win for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after it had opened with a draw against Spain, last year’s runner-up to France. The Spaniards ended their winless run with the victory over last-place Switzerland, which has lost all its matches. Portugal opened the scoring with João Cancelo’s low shot from a narrow angle in the 33rd minute, and Gonçalo Guedes added to the lead five minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Bernardo Silva. Spain got on the board in the 13th minute with Pablo Sarabia redirecting a cross by Marcos Llorente for a goal that had to be confirmed by video review to check for offside.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr voted MVPs

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted as men’s player of the year by his fellow professionals in England for the second time, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award. Salah became only the seventh man to win the Professional Footballers’ Association award more than once after a season in which he scored 23 goals in the Premier League — tied for first with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min — and had a league-leading 14 assists. Kerr was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 20 goals to help Chelsea to the title, with the team also winning the FA Cup. She is the first Australian player, male or female, to win the award. Harry Kewell won the Young Player of the Year honor in 2000. Manchester City forward Phil Foden won the Young Player of the Year award for the second straight year. City’s Lauren Hemp won the women’s award and is its first four-time winner.

Track and field

Felix has ‘no regrets’ in last Diamond League meet

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history who plans to retire later this season, expressed “no regrets” after a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters of what was likely her final Diamond League meet amid an elite field at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome. Shericka Jackson led a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of teammate and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meet-record 21.91 seconds. Felix finished more than a full second behind Jackson. “I’m glad that I came here, glad that I got to see everybody and I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” the 36-year-old Felix said. “It’s definitely emotional, mixed feelings. But no regrets. I’m really grateful for all the years I had.” . . . Athing Mu, who last year became the first American woman to win the 800 at the Olympics in more than a half century, posted a world-leading 1:57.01 in her first overseas Diamond League meet . . . American sprinter Fred Kerley was the only man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100, posting a season-best 9.92 with a big enough margin to start celebrating before he crossed the finish line. The 100 was missing Marcell Jacobs, the Italian who won gold ahead of Kerley in Tokyo and then helped Italy to another unexpected victory in the 4x100 relay. Jacobs, who is recovering from a muscular injury, was in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico to salute the crowd, though, as the meet celebrated the seven Italians who won Olympic gold in athletics last year. Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu — the other members of Italy’s 4x100 team in Tokyo — competed in a 200 that was won by Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek in 20.01 . . . Gianmarco Tamberi, the Tokyo high jump winner, settled for third in his home stadium as JuVaughn Harrison cleared 2.27 for the win.

Miscellany

Top seed reaches Nottingham quarters

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari recovered from a poor start to beat Rebecca Marino in three sets and reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open on another rain-affected day at the grass-court event. The Greek player won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to keep alive her bid for a second WTA title, after the Morocco Open on clay in May 2019. Sakkari will next play seventh-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who defeated Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 7-6 (4). In the men’s event, Liam Broady became the third British player to reach the last eight by beating Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in three sets . . . Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma’s record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their Women’s College World Series title in Oklahoma City. Each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma set a World Series record with six home runs, rolling past unseeded Texas, 16-1, on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. With former Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young and Sooners football coach Brent Venables among the championship-series record crowd of 12,234, Oklahoma (58-3) also matched World Series records for runs and victory margin . . . George Thompson, who played for the Marquette men’s basketball team from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers with 1,773 points, has died. He was 74. Marquette announced Thompson died on Wednesday at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes.

