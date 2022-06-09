Bobby Dalbec delivers for Red Sox in shutout win over Angels

The Sox bullpen shut the door on the scuffling Angels. John Schreiber induced a lineout to begin the ninth. Matt Strahm took over and the lefthander got Brandon Marsh to fly out softly to center and then struck out Jack Mayfield on three pitches, cementing the win for the Sox.

After Wednesday’s 1-0 win against the Angels, the Sox moved to 6-0 during this West Coast swing and winners of their last seven games overall. The Sox have won their last 20 of 28 games and with Wednesday’s win, they secured a series victory over an Angels team that has now lost 14 games straight, a franchise record.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings until, that is, the Red Sox got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Bobby Dalbec ripped an RBI double off Angels’ righthanded reliever Jimmy Herget to score Alex Verdugo, giving the Sox a 1-0 lead.

It proved to be all the run production the Sox needed to improve to a season-high three games above .500 (30-27).

Herget struck out Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story to begin the sixth. But Verdugo negotiated a two-out walk, and scored all the way from first on Dalbec’s double down the right field line that hugged the right field wall.

For Dalbec, it was his second RBI in two games against the Angels.

The Sox gave Rafael Devers a breather for Wednesday’s game. Dalbec played third base, and Christian Vázquez was at first. Devers is hitting .342/.374/.603 with a team-leading 12 home runs and his lack of presence in the Sox lineup certainly showed up early on.

The Sox didn’t have many answers for lefthanded starter Reid Detmers, who despite tossing just 4⅓ innings, allowed just three hits and no runs.

The Sox chased Detmers in the fifth inning, though. Kevin Plawecki was hit by a pitch. Then Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded into a force out. Christian Arroyo doubled to left field, putting runners on second and third with just one out.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin went to his bullpen, summoning Archie Bradley, who induced a Vázquez fielder’s choice and struck out J.D. Martinez to end the threat.

On the other side, Nate Eovaldi put together another solid showing for the Red Sox, working five scoreless innings and yielding six hits while striking out five.

The Sox rotation held a 1.03 ERA over their last seven starts heading into Wednesday, holding opponents to a .170 batting average.

Nevertheless, Eovaldi’s velocity was down on his four-seam fastball. He typically averages 96.7 miles per hour, but Wednesday night his average fastball velocity was 94 m.p.h. Similarly, the velocity on his splitter and curveball were down more than two miles per hour.

