Bruce Cassidy was surprised by his dismissal, he says, after being told by Don Sweeney he would return

“I was under the assumption and preparing for it,” said Cassidy. “But at the end of the day, you are always on the clock as a coach. So it did catch me a bit by surprise.

Cassidy, 57, said general manager Don Sweeney had informed him at season’s end that he would be returning in September on the final season of his coaching contract for 2022-23, so it was a surprise when the GM came to his home in Winchester to inform him of his dismissal.

Bruce Cassidy spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since being dismissed Monday as Bruins coach, and remained characteristically classy and introspective despite the abrupt, unexpected end of his tenure.

“He explained his process … and again, I respect what he has to do as a general manager.

“He was very respectful in how he delivered the message. I don’t always agree, obviously, I want to be the coach of the Boston Bruins. But again, here we are.

“I’m on to the next challenge and hopefully I can be successful.”

Cassidy thanked a long list of people, particularly Bruins players, for the opportunity with the organization that stretched across 14 years, dating back to being an assistant coach at AHL Providence.

“First off, I want to thank the city of Boston and Bruins fans for all their support over the years,” he said, reading from a statement on a Zoom session with media. “It has been a privilege and honor to lead the Original Six franchise here.”

Cassidy continued by thanking ownership (the Jacobs family), team president Cam Neely, and Sweeney for putting their trust in him.

“And to all the players … staff, medical team, equipment managers … they have been great for me, great to work with, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for the team. But predominantly the players — they’re the ones that play and determine your fate. I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done, for every player that’s worn the crest over the years.”

Cassidy also addressed Sweeney’s comments that it came time to move on from Cassidy, in part, because of the nature and tone of the coach’s messaging.

“In my next challenge, I’ll make sure that I’m mindful of the messaging,” Cassidy said. “Because I respect Donny when he talks to me about what you need to do to be better.

“He’s been in the game a long time. So that’s something I’ll have to take with me to the next job … but still, drive home the accountability, because I don’t think you have much of a team if players aren’t held accountable to a standard.”

A free agent in the coaching market for some 72 hours, Cassidy said he already has talked to a number of teams about their coaching vacancies.

At least six NHL clubs have vacancies for 2022-23, and there could be at least two more, depending on how San Jose and Florida proceed. Detroit, Dallas, and perhaps Vegas would seem the likeliest fits for Cassidy.

Asked if he was close to being hired by a particular team, Cassidy said, “They probably know that better than I do. They’re the ones doing the hiring.

“Like I’ve said, I want to get back to work — hopefully, it’s the best fit possible. That’s not always the case, but that’s what I am hoping for, for both sides, and we’ll see where it gets to.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.