Dighton-Rehoboth knocks out North Reading, advances to Division 3 baseball quarterfinals

But the Falcons (16-6) are headed to the Division 3 quarterfinals after pounding out 14 hits and walking eight times. That was enough offense to overcome three errors in the field and eight walks from its pitchers.

The 11th-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth baseball team did not earn any style points with its 15-6 home victory over No. 21 North Reading on Thursday afternoon.

“We needed to break out,” said left fielder Josh Rebello after going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. “This is a good game for us going forward. We needed an offensive boost. It will be good going into the Elite 8.”

North Reading (13-10) opened with a run in the top of the first, but D-R wasted no time taking control. After a leadoff walk by Myles Mendoza, Hendrix Pray was hit by a pitch. Mason Kulpa then launched a three-run homer to dead center, igniting a seven-run first-inning rally that chased North Reading starter Timmy McCarthy after just one out.

“I was just looking for something low in the zone to drive and score maybe one run and we got three out of it,” said Kulpa, who finished 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs. “It was great.”

It was Kulpa’s third home run of the season and was followed by a two-run triple from Rebello and an RBI single by Jake Suprenard as the Falcons sent 12 batters to the plate in a 40-minute first inning.

“It was a good day,” Rebello said. “We got the home run from Mason, which was big for us, then we just kept it going with RBI after RBI.”

Eight Falcons scored a run, seven recorded a hit and five knocked in at least one run. D-R added to its first-inning bonanza with a run in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

“I didn’t expect to score 15 runs today,” said D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson, who won his 600th game earlier this season. “What you saw today was a lineup that was tough 1-9. We got contributions up and down the lineup and a lot of two-out hits. It’s good to see.”

Staked to a large lead, D-R’s Jayden LaFleur battled through five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and six walks while striking out six.

D-R, aiming for its first state title since 2016, will host the winner of No. 30 Pittsfield and No. 14 Arlington Catholic in the Round of 8 this weekend.

“We know what we can do,” Kulpa said. “We showed it today. We just have to keep it going.”









Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.