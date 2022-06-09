Game 58: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The Red Sox will go for a sweep of the Angels Thursday night after extending their win streak to seven games with a 1-0 win Wednesday.

The Angels have now lost 14 straight, while the Sox have won 20 of their last 28 games to move three games over .500. After the game in Anaheim, the Red Sox will travel to Seattle to close out their 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Mariners.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starter to close out the series against the Angels.