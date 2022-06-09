fb-pixel Skip to main content

Game 58: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Nick Pivetta shut out the A’s on two hits over seven innings in his most recent start last Saturday.Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Red Sox will go for a sweep of the Angels Thursday night after extending their win streak to seven games with a 1-0 win Wednesday.

The Angels have now lost 14 straight, while the Sox have won 20 of their last 28 games to move three games over .500. After the game in Anaheim, the Red Sox will travel to Seattle to close out their 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Mariners.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starter to close out the series against the Angels.

Lineups

RED SOX (30-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-4, 3.50 ERA)

ANGELS (27-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Shohei Ohtani (3-4, 3.99 ERA)

Time: 9:38 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ohtani: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 1-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-4, Franchy Cordero 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 2-7, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Kevin Plawecki 0-3, Trevor Story 0-6, Alex Verdugo 1-6, Christian Vázquez 0-0

Angels vs. Pivetta: Juan Lagares 1-5, Kurt Suzuki 4-12, Mike Trout 0-3, Andrew Velazquez 1-1, Tyler Wade 0-1, Jared Walsh 0-2

Stat of the day: After going 1-7-1 in their first nine series, the Sox have gone 6-1-2 in their last nine.

Notes: Pivetta has won five decisions in a row after beginning the year 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA in his first five starts. … Ohtani is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three career starts vs. the Red Sox … Ohtani has not homered since May 29, a span of nine games and 36 at-bats. … Per J.P. Long, this series is the first since July 2006 in which the Red Sox earned multiple 1-0 wins (July 18 and 19, 2006, vs. Kansas City). They last did it on the road Aug. 25 and 26, 1990, at Toronto.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

